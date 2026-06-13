Principality Stadium roof transformed by 3,296 solar panels

Mark Mansfield

Thousands of solar panels installed on the roof of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium have begun generating electricity as part of efforts to reduce the Welsh Rugby Union’s carbon footprint.

The 3,296 panels have been fitted to the stadium roof and are expected to generate around 1.25 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.

According to the WRU, that is enough electricity to power more than 50 matchdays at the 74,000-capacity venue annually.

The union said the installation is the largest solar panel system currently fitted to a sports stadium in the UK.

The project forms part of a wider programme of environmental measures at the stadium ahead of the publication of the WRU’s first sustainability strategy later this year.

The WRU estimates the solar panels will reduce the stadium’s annual carbon emissions by almost 220,000kg while also lowering energy costs.

Gavin Marshall, the WRU’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer, said the installation would help reduce both emissions and operating costs.

“Investing in sustainable energy solutions like solar is an important part of reducing the stadium’s environmental impact and strengthening its long-term financial sustainability.

“The savings generated can be reinvested into Welsh rugby at all levels.”

The solar project was delivered by renewable energy firm EvoEnergy.

The installation adds to a number of existing environmental measures at the stadium, including rainwater harvesting systems, a well water abstraction system used for cleaning and irrigation, and the replacement of lighting with LED technology.

The WRU has also introduced policies aimed at reducing food waste, including working with charities to redistribute surplus food.

A sustainability strategy covering the wider Welsh rugby game is expected to be published later this year as part of the WRU’s five-year One Wales strategy.

Darren Crossman, the WRU’s Head of Facilities, Safety and Sustainability, said the solar installation represented a significant operational change for the stadium.

“This project is about embedding sustainability into the way the stadium operates day-to-day, reducing environmental impact and creating a more efficient venue for the future.”