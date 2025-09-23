Prior approval backing sought for new railway bridge in Tenby

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A call for prior approval for a new disability-friendly railway bridge at Tenby’s Victorian station has been submitted to the national park.

Back in February a Network Rail listed building application for the installation of an access for all footbridge and associated works at the Grade-II-listed Warren Street station was received.

A supporting statement said: “The purpose of the proposals recommended in this report is to introduce, within the Network Rail controlled infrastructure, an unobstructed ‘accessible route’ from at least one station entrance and all drop-off points associated with that entrance, to each platform and between platforms served by passenger trains via the installation of an Access for All (AfA) footbridge.

“At Tenby Station there is currently no unobstructed and obstacle free accessible route between platforms 1 and 2. Access between the platforms is currently via a barrow crossing, which does not offer a suitable step free access.

“The design offers a confident structure using key design principles of the listed station to complement the existing buildings and wider setting while incorporating modern standards for design and construction, accessibility and the operational use of the station.”

Equality Act

It adds: “Although Tenby Station is wheelchair assessable it is not compliant with the Equality Act 2010, and the platform 1 is only accessible for wheelchairs via an unmanned barrow crossing. The station is unstaffed, and therefore any assistance is provided by the train crew.”

It says the current footbridge is a modern structure, dating back to 1986; the proposal to replace it with “a 400/700 series footbridge with through lifts that will traverse the station to facilitate the step free access,” adding: “The proposed stairs and footbridge will be a minimum of 2m wide to facilitate the passenger flow and two wheelchair users to pass each other or for one wheelchair user to make a full turn.”

It finishes: “The design offers a confident structure using key design principles of the listed station to complement the existing buildings and wider setting while incorporating modern standards for design and construction, safeguarding accessibility and the operational use of the station.”

“Conserve”

The latest part of the application process says the proposals subject to this prior approval call, the bridge itself, do not require planning permission and are considered permitted development, the listed building application part relating to ancillary works.

The application concludes: “Network Rail is seeking prior approval for the installation of an access for all footbridge and associated works. During regular pre-application engagement sessions with Pembrokeshire National Park the options for the scheme, and design considerations have been discussed, and have driven the direction of the design.”

It finished: “The scheme will conserve, enhance, and safeguard the character of the listed structure, improving the accessibility to operational railway and the service provided to passengers.”

The railway through Tenby Station at this location was constructed under the Parliamentary powers contained in the Pembroke & Tenby Railway (Extension) Act 1864 of which incorporated the Railways Clauses Consolidation Act 1845 (the 1845 Act).