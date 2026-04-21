Prioritise health over ‘cute’ looks for cats and dogs, pet owners urged

Would-be pet owners are being urged to prioritise the health of cats and dogs over “cute” looks, as polling finds two thirds of people think animals’ appearance is important.

Battersea is launching a new campaign to tackle what it says is a “concerning rise” in people buying pets with extreme characteristics which pose welfare issues for dogs and cats.

The charity said exaggerated features including flat faces, bulging eyes, folded ears and short legs that are found in breeds such as English and French bulldogs, Scottish fold cats and miniature dachshunds and which are often perceived as “cute” or desirable often come with health and welfare issues.

That can also put a financial burden on owners who face costly vets’ bills, as well as the impact of seeing their animal suffer because of how they look.

The warning comes as a survey of 2,000 people by OnePoll for Battersea found that two thirds (66%) thought appearance was important when buying a pet.

Previous research for the charity has highlighted the role of social media in how people think about their pets, particularly for younger generations, with almost half of under-45s saying it affects how they think dogs and cats, and pet ownership should look.

The new poll finds that while 61% of people would consider health as a factor when choosing a pet, the biggest scoring factor, far fewer (39%) would actively avoid breeds they knew were prone to health conditions.

Shaun Opperman, veterinary director at Battersea, said: “Demand for animals with exaggerated features has created a significant and preventable welfare issue, and here at Battersea we are seeing the consequences of this on a daily basis.

“When an animal’s features are altered to the point that breathing, eating or moving becomes difficult, that is a clear sign that something has gone wrong.

“We want prospective owners to feel empowered to ask the right questions, consult trusted sources and choose pets whose health has not been compromised for the sake of appearance.

“Prioritising health over ‘cute’ aesthetics is one of the most meaningful ways we can protect the welfare of future generations of dogs and cats.”