Priority call for new railway station

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Calls for a new rail station at Magor to be confirmed as a priority, with five new stops promised around Newport, could be stepped up.

The UK Government announced a £445 million boost for rail funding in Wales as part of its comprehensive spending review which the Welsh Government has said will allow it to press ahead with five new stops between Cardiff and Chepstow to ease congestion on the M4.

Councillors in Monmouthshire will now be asked to step up lobbying efforts to prioritise the proposed station at Magor.

It is intended as a ‘walkway’ station easily accessible to local commuters on foot and would further contribute to efforts to relieve congestion on the road network as commuters currently need to reach Severn Tunnel Junction, two miles away, to travel by train.

In July 2023 the council recommitted itself to supporting the principle of the walkway station and lobby for it to be a priority amid concern it was only being brought forward in line with the other four stations at Cardiff East, Newport West, Somerton, Llanwern.

Lobbying

At Monmouthshire County Council’s Thursday, June 26 meeting councillors will again be asked to support further lobbying of the UK Department for Transport, the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales as well as Network Rail which is responsible for tracks.

Magor West and Undy independent councillor Frances Taylor has tabled the motion which states the £445m announced “doesn’t appear to include the relief lines upgrade” and argues for the council to push ahead with lobbying for Magor as it isn’t dependent on work to the relief lines.

The motion wants the council to demand: “Magor Station is recognised as a quick win and is delivered immediately and without delay with the comprehensive spending review funding.”

Burns group

The council is part of the Burns group responsible for considering and acting on recommendations made by the Burns Report which examined alternatives to an M4 relief road.

The Welsh Government has said most of the £445m, promised over 10 years, will be spent within the next three years with nearly £100m for longer term projects.

Councillors will discuss the motion at their meeting at County Hall in Usk.

