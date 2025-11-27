‘Prison-camp watchtower’ row deepens as third planning bid submitted

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A neighbour has voiced his anger after a third application for a “monstrous prison watchtower” built in the garden of an Airbnb was lodged with the council.

JAM Domestic Properties Ltd was granted permission for a garden structure at its Airbnb on Tan y Bryn Road, Rhos on Sea, in 2016.

But in February 2024, neighbours complained a larger outbuilding was being constructed.

Following a Conwy County Council investigation by a planning enforcement officer, the owners agreed to cease work and to submit a new retrospective planning application to regularise the work.

That was refused in June 2024, with a further application being voluntarily withdrawn in March 2025.

The council then issued an enforcement notice in May 2025, but the applicant appealed the planning decision with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), which is yet to be resolved.

Whilst the appeal is being processed, a third planning application has now been submitted and registered with the council’s planning department this week (Tuesday, November 25), potentially drawing out the saga further.

A planning statement submitted with the latest application from Cadnant Planning on behalf of applicant Jim Oates, the owner of JAM Domestic Properties Ltd, claims the building’s new design is of a “smaller scale”.

“This proposal relates to a householder application for the erection of a garden room of an alternative design to that previously approved by the local authority,” it reads.

“The proposed structure is of a smaller scale than the partially constructed version and would serve as an ancillary element to the dwelling house at 89 Tan y Bryn Road, situated within the curtilage of the rear garden.”

The statement added: “The revised proposal represents a reduction in scale of over 50%, bringing it more in line with the consented garden room.

“Officers confirmed in their pre-application response that the proposed cabin is of similar size and sited in a similar position to the original summer house, and therefore would not be resisted.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service approached applicant Mr Oates, and agent Conwy-based Cadnant Planning, who were asked about the building’s height and elevation.

The agent said there was nobody available to comment. Neighbours argue the Airbnb causes year-round noise and disruption and complain the structure, which is not in use, overlooks their gardens, as it is built on an elevation.

‘Alien, unlawful structure’

Dad Nick Whitmore, 35, has lived at a neighbouring property with his partner and three young children since November 2021. “This is an alien, unlawful structure, which dominates the landscape in its entirety,” he said.

“I’m incredibly unhappy with Conwy County Council. They’ve dragged their heels and significantly delayed without any kind of justification.

“The initial enforcement notice should have been issued in December 2024, not in May 2025. As far as I’m concerned Conwy has a zombie planning department that is completely out of its depth and totally unfit for purpose. It’s completely unacceptable. The planning department needs reform.”

He added: “There is no way that planning issues like this should be able to be drawn out for two years, with application after application. There is no way that unlawful structure should still be in situ nearly two years after it was first erected unlawfully without consent.”

In regard to the existing structure, a Conwy County Council spokeswoman commented: “Conwy County Borough Council served an enforcement notice in May 2025 requiring the demolition of the unauthorised building. An appeal has been lodged with the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), but the appeal remains undetermined.”

In regard to the new planning application, the spokeswoman commented: “Although the planning authority does have the ability to refuse to accept repeat applications, given that the most recent application seeks permission for a different scheme, it has been registered. This application will now be considered through the usual planning process.”