‘Ghastly prison watchtower’ saga finally draws to close with plan for demolition

A north Wales council will take enforcement action to ensure a “prison watchtower” built in the garden of an Airbnb is demolished.

Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) threw out an appeal by the owner, who was issued an enforcement notice to cease work after being denied retrospective permission for the structure at Tan y Bryn Road, Rhos on Sea, Conwy county in 2024.

Conwy County Council confirmed the appeal by Jim Oates of JAM Domestic Properties Ltd to PEDW had failed and that it would now take action to ensure the structure is removed.

A council spokeswoman said: “The enforcement notice has been on hold pending the outcome of the enforcement appeal; now that this appeal has been determined, the developer has 10 weeks to complete the necessary works. The planning enforcement team will monitor this case to ensure that the notice is complied with.”

A new retrospective application submitted by the same developer for a smaller structure at the location should not affect the enforcement action, the spokeswoman added.

She said: “The new application for a different and smaller outbuilding is being considered. There is no reason compliance with the notice should be delayed because of this application.”

Neighbours say the drawn out planning saga had made their lives a misery. Sheffield-based JAM Domestic Properties Ltd was granted permission for a garden room in 2016.

But in February 2024, neighbours complained a larger outbuilding was being constructed. The council’s planning enforcement officer then investigated, and the owners agreed to cease work.

A new retrospective planning application to regularise the work was then submitted and refused in June 2024, with a further application being voluntarily withdrawn in March 2025. The council then issued an enforcement notice in May 2025, but the applicant appealed the planning decision with PEDW.

Whilst the appeal was being processed, the applicant then submitted a third planning application.

‘Ghastly’

Dad Nick Whitmore, 35, has lived at a neighbouring property with his partner and three young children since November 2021.

He expressed relief that the saga may finally be drawing to a close: “We are delighted the ghastly prison watchtower will be demolished after the appeal to extend the removal failed and was dismissed by the planning inspector.”

But he issued this caveat: “This has been a very stressful and difficult time for my family, neighbours, and me. However, it is absolutely breath-taking that we now discover another planning application has been made and so the merry-go-round continues with no respite for neighbours.”

JAM Domestic Properties Ltd was approached for comment.