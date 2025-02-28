Prisoners could earn early parole through good behaviour and working

A review of prison sentencing in England and Wales needs to be open to all ideas, including seeing prisoners earn an earlier parole hearing through working and good behaviour, according to the Justice Secretary.

Shabana Mahmood has been on a fact-finding mission to Texas, which introduced a similar scheme in 2011.

She was accompanied by one of her Conservative predecessors David Gauke, who is leading a review on sentencing for the Labour Government, expected to be published in the spring.

“We’ve got to be open to all potential future constructions of sentences. If you’re going to think about incentivised behaviour, obviously it’s a carrot and a stick, isn’t it,” Ms Mahmood told The Daily Telegraph about the review.

Prisoners in Texas can earn credits through working during the week and keeping a clean disciplinary record.

Credits could earn earlier parole hearings via work, training and education under any scheme in England and Wales, the Telegraph reports, with sentences increased for anyone who refuses employment opportunities.

Incentivisation

“If you’re going down the road of incentivisation, actually that might mean some things no longer become automatic,” the Justice Secretary said.

“But we would have to consider carefully how you would take the best learning from the law and read across to our system because our arrangements are different.”

Reacting to the visit, the deputy director of the charity Prison Reform Trust, Mark Day, said there are “important lessons” that can be learnt from other countries and incentive schemes “may have potential” but on their own will not solve the UK’s “overuse of imprisonment”.

“There are also important questions to address about how such a scheme could be applied and administered fairly, particularly in a system as overstretched and under-resourced as our own,” he said.

Ms Mahmood said she had visited Texas because “they’ve turned things” around with lower re-offending rates.

The rate of reimprisonment within three years of a prisoner being released has dropped to 16.9%, the Telegraph reports.

The incentives scheme was introduced to tackle overcrowding in the Texas prison population which reached more than 150,000 in the early 2000s, but has fallen to 135,000 alongside the introduction of diversionary schemes and alternative punishments to prison, the paper added.

“More considered approach”

Mr Gauke said incentivising people over some time allowed a “more considered approach to assessing their behaviour”.

Most prisoners in England and Wales are released on licence after 40%, 50% or 60% of fixed-term sentences.

Ms Mahmood told The Times she would “find a way” to make sure any plans to make prisoners work were not blocked by “obstacles” including human rights legislation”.

Last week, the Independent Sentencing Review issued a report which said longer jail terms have been a “knee-jerk” policy response to show action by successive governments, leading to an overwhelmed and ineffective system.

The “unstrategic manner” of increasing sentences over decades has also meant ways to cut crime and reduce reoffending have been overlooked as other aims of sentencing criminals, it said.

Mr Day added that a comprehensive approach to sentencing reform must include ways to tackle sentence inflation, reduce the use of short sentences and encourage the take up of community alternatives.

Of the upcoming sentencing review, he said: “We are encouraged by the interim report of the sentencing review and look forward to its full report in the spring, which we hope will recommend the bold measures necessary to bring our use of imprisonment down to a sustainable and proportionate level.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

