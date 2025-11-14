Prisons in crisis mode is damaging efforts to cut reoffending, MPs warn

The prison system in crisis mode is risking the ability to rehabilitate offenders and cut crime, a committee of MPs has warned.

In a report published on Friday, they found overcrowding in jails, staff shortages and dire living conditions were among the factors that were undermining aims to reduce reoffending.

The Justice Committee said it was “unsurprising” that 80% of crime in England and Wales is reoffending after hearing how prisoners are “languishing” in their cells because of capacity issues.

The committee said 50% of prisoners are not taking part in education or work and two thirds of offenders are not in work or education six months after being released from jail.

The findings come as ministers are facing pressure after high-profile cases of prisoners being released by mistake, which have been described as a symptom of the system under “horrendous strain”.

Chairman of the committee Andy Slaughter said: “Prison rehabilitation and efforts to break the cycle of reoffending aren’t working and cannot succeed in a system which is facing critical pressures on so many fronts.

“The committee’s report reveals an overcrowded, short-staffed, crumbling prison estate where the long-term focus on rehabilitation is often lost in an over-stretched environment which is grappling day to day to function.

“Ministers must act fast to fix the basics and give greater attention to purposeful rehabilitation programmes across jails.

“Continuing with a cyclical system in crisis mode which offers little real opportunity to turn around prisoners’ lives is a false economy.”

Rehabilitation activities

The Labour MP added it “cannot be right” that prisoners who choose to take part in rehabilitation activities are worse off because of prison failure.

The report found many prisoners were locked up for 22 hours or more each day, and the lack of time out undermines efforts to cut reoffending and contributes to poor mental health.

“Their limited access to time out of cell is reduced to choosing between a shower, a hot meal or fresh air,” Mr Slaughter said.

The warnings come as prisons have continued to be in the spotlight after it was revealed two prisoners were freed in error following the high-profile blunder of releasing Hadush Kebatu, the now-deported migrant at the heart of protests in Epping, Essex.

Data released by the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday showed 91 prisoners were mistakenly freed between April 1 and October 31 this year.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary David Lammy confirmed three prisoners are at large after being accidentally released and officials are investigating a further case of a potential release in error on November 3, who may also still be at large.

Manhunt

During the police manhunt for the two prisoners last week, who have since been returned to custody, Mr Slaughter said the events “speak to a wider justice system at breaking point”.

In its latest report, the Justice Committee called for a renewed focus to ensure prisoners can carry out meaningful activity, which is key to rehabilitation.

MPs also warned about the declining state of education for children in custody, who are entitled to 15 hours a week.

They found how this minimum was routinely not met because of behaviour management issues, staffing shortages and efforts to keep certain children apart.

“Given this, we are alarmed by reports of significant real-term cuts to prison education budgets of up to 50%,” the committee said.

“We expect the Government to clarify the rationale of any planned budget reductions.”

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.