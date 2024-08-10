Private hospital applies for extension citing huge waiting lists, and NHS benefits

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A private health company has claimed that their £10 million plan to build more operating theatres will allow for more NHS and privately-funded operations to take place, and create 60 jobs.

Circle Health Group has applied to Carmarthenshire Council for a two-storey extension at Werndale Hospital, Bancyfelin, to accommodate two operating theatres, recovery rooms, outpatient consultation space and a pharmacy. There would also be 12 extra car parking spaces.

The planning statement submitted with the application said: “The hospital is at maximum capacity, with waiting lists of over 100 patients for appointments and procedures.”

It added that the hospital saw 19,000 outpatients and carried out 3,500 operations per year.

General surgery

The application also noted that up to half of Werndale Hospital’s patients were NHS referrals and that it had contracts with Hywel Dda and Swansea Bay university health boards for orthopaedic, ophthalmic, dermatology, general surgery and imaging work.

The planned £10 million investment, it said, would enable a further 8,000 outpatients and 800 in-patients to be dealt with annually.

“There is specific demand for this in the area, with long elective waiting lists and a projected population growth which is above the national average,” read the planning statement.

Werndale Hospital currently has 104 contracted staff, 50 “bank” staff, and 64 practicing consultants.

60 new roles would allegedly be created if the extension was built.

In June this year Hywel Dda University Health Board, which covers Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, had 16,006 patients waiting more than a year for treatment.

This was the highest number under Hywel Dda since December 2022, and 1,757 were reportedly waiting more than two years.

The planning statement said the hospital was turned into an NHS cancer and surgery treatment unit during the coronavirus pandemic. A single-storey extension was completed two years ago.

People in the area can comment on the latest plans, and some already have when a pre-planning consultation took place.

There were two objections about potential overlooking from new hospital bedrooms, the proposed yellow entrance area, and car parking.

The planning statement said the hospital was investigating car-sharing and off-site parking during construction, that privacy glass was proposed for new hospital bedrooms, and the entrance would be “burnished copper” rather than yellow.

Council planning officers are assessing the application.

