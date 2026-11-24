Nation.Cymru Staff

A pub owner who personally visits livestock auctions to source meat for his menu has revealed how prizewinning Welsh lambs have boosted his business’s profile and attracted diners.

Originally from Brecon and now living in Llandeilo, Matty Thomas, 43, has spent almost his entire working life in professional kitchens.

His career began at 12 years old, washing up in a local pub to earn some extra pocket money, and at 15 he went on to study catering at Pibwrlwyd College in Carmarthen, working in kitchens ever since.

The pub also offers a range of local beers and ales, alongside a menu catering for gluten-free diners, something particularly important to Matty, who has coeliac disease.

He also personally attends livestock sales at Ffairfach, Llandovery and Llanybydder to purchase lamb, works with Cig Oen Caron, the family-run abattoir and butchery in Tregaron, and sources beef directly from nearby farms, taking the time to visit and inspect the cattle himself.

At the 2025 Royal Welsh Winter Fair, the chef owner purchased the Champion and Reserve Champion live lambs and carcasses, alongside the YFC prizewinning carcass.

The purchases attracted diners from the local area and further afield, while also making many of his regular customers and the local community proud.

The White Hart has continued to grow since Matty and his partner took over, with the pub now serving up to 1,200 main meals a week, including a popular five-meat Sunday carvery.

For Matty, supporting Welsh agriculture and local businesses is about strengthening the local economy and ensuring customers know where their food comes from.

“I believe Wales can produce some of the best quality food in the world, due to our lush green grass and climate. We have some fantastic livestock and produce here in Wales, and I think it’s important to celebrate that,” he explained.

“I was very proud to purchase the prizewinning lambs at the Winter Fair. It has proved to be great publicity for the business and helped raise our profile.”

Having attended the event with his family last year, Matty is sponsoring the poultry, pigeon and egg section at this year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Winter Fair.

The Royal Welsh Winter Fair takes place on Monday 30 November and Tuesday 1 December 2026 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

The two-day event will bring together top-class livestock, displays, festive attractions and Christmas shopping, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

For more information about the Winter Fair or to buy tickets, visit the RWAS website.