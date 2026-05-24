Pro-Palestine Red Line welcomed to Ceredigion

Martin Shipton

A 500-strong crowd of pro-Palestine campaigners welcomed the iconic Red Line to Ceredigion on Saturday May 23 and Sunday May 24.

The Red Line is a tangible, 500 metres-long peaceful fabric symbol of opposition to the violence and murder that Israel has committed.

It demands a halt to the UK Government’s complicity in war crimes, and genocide being committed against the Palestinian people.

After meeting on the banks of the River Teifi , the Palestine Solidarity Movement’s Red Line was unfurled across the bridge and through the streets of Cardigan, with singing and chanting.

The symbol is made of the same fabric that has encircled the Houses of Parliament in London, the Senedd in Cardiff and the streets of Carmarthen and Aberystwyth in similar non-violent, peaceful events.

Participants hope that their peaceful Red Line action will help return attention to the violence and cruelty being carried out in Gaza and stand with the people of Palestine to send a clear message to the Westminster government.

Outside Cardigan Library, the names and ages of Palestinian children and babies murdered by the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza were read to a silent crowd.

The event was drawn to a conclusion by speakers at Cambrian Quay.

One participant, Jill Gough, said: “While the UK Government continues to find loopholes to allow arms to be sold to Israel, and while they pass laws to restrict our right simply to protest, we carried the Red Line to visibly mark the line where humanity refuses to stay silent.

“The mainstream media may have abandoned talking about Palestine, but the people of Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire and friends from all parts of Cymru / Wales showed that Palestine is still held close to their hearts.”

Another Red Liner said: “Israel crosses red lines all the time. Look at what they did to the innocent Flotilla mariners – and that was in front of the world’s press! We can only imagine what the Israeli authorities are doing to innocent Palestinians behind closed doors.”

Louise and Peter Weldon of Seagull Gallery in Cardigan said: “The Gaza genocide is ongoing, intentional, and represents the systematic destruction of the Palestinian people. It encompasses mass killings and deliberate starvation. This cannot be tolerated and cannot continue.

“Peaceful demonstration is the way forward.”

Drones Testing and Training Centre

The Red Line was later taken to the gates of the Qinetiq/MoD Drones Testing and Training Centre at Parcllyn, Aberporth. Speakers included a wide range of supporters.

A message from Gaza aid Flotilla sailor, Hannah Schafer, a sailing instructor from Ceredigion, who was recently kidnapped and abused by the Israelis, was read out.

The next Cymru Red Line protest event will take place in Swansea in September.