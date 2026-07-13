Pro-Palestinian campaigners to stage die-in outside Senedd

Nation.Cymru staff

Pro-Palestinian campaigners are set to stage a mass “die-in” outside the Senedd this week as they call on the Welsh Government to take stronger action over the conflict in Gaza.

The demonstration, organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) Cymru, will take place on the steps of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay from 1pm on Tuesday, July 14, coinciding with the final First Minister’s Questions before the Senedd’s summer recess.

Organisers say supporters, trade unionists, faith groups and campaigners from across Wales will lie on the ground in a symbolic protest intended to highlight the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The protest follows PSC Cymru’s “Pledge for Palestine” campaign ahead of May’s Senedd election, which asked candidates to commit to supporting Palestinian rights, accountability measures and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The group says Tuesday’s demonstration is also intended to draw attention to a recent report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, which examined alleged violations of international law during the conflict.

Bethan Sayed, co-chair of PSC Cymru, said: “Nearly 40% of our new Senedd, and 70% of the Cabinet, pledged to stand with the Palestinian people. On Tuesday, we are going to the steps of our Parliament to remind them of that pledge.

“The UN’s own Commission of Inquiry has found that children in Gaza are being killed and wounded on an industrial scale, tortured, and denied water and medicine. In the face of that, silence and inaction are not an option.”

She added that the group wanted the Welsh Government to review its procurement policies, introduce Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions measures within its devolved powers and press the UK Government to end arms sales to Israel and impose sanctions.

PSC Cymru says speakers from across the political spectrum are expected to address the event.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.