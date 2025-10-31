Pro rugby coaches open specialist martial arts facility

A new Brazilian jiu jitsu facility has opened in Bridgend, co-founded by rugby performance coach Simon Rhys Church and British jiu jitsu champion Aled Rees, after receiving a £7,500 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.

Motley Grapple, launched in 2024 from a shared gym space on a part-time basis, now operates from its own purpose-designed facility in a newly refurbished unit in Bridgend. The club offers Brazilian jiu jitsu classes for all levels and aims to create an inclusive and specialist home for grappling in the local area.

Simon, currently Head of Performance at the Ospreys and a former professional rugby player, spotted a gap in the local market for a dedicated jiu jitsu space. He partnered with Aled Rees, first-degree black belt and British champion in Brazilian jiu jitsu, to bring the vision to life.

He said: “Aled has been central to building the gym’s identity and developing the coaching programme from day one,” Simon said. “We’ve each brought different skills to the table, with my background in gym operations and performance sport, and Aled’s technical expertise, community focus and passion for the discipline.”

Brazilian jiu jitsu is a ground-based martial art that focuses on grappling, submissions and control. With roots in judo, jujutsu and catch wrestling, it is increasingly popular as a self-defence system and competitive sport.

Aled, a first degree black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, leads all day-to-day coaching at Motley Grapple and brings with him years of experience as both an athlete and a coach.

“For us, this isn’t just about building a business, it’s about creating a community,” he said. “Brazilian jiu jitsu has changed a lot of lives, including mine. Our aim is to create a space where anyone can walk in, learn, and feel like they belong.”

Motley Grapple shares its unit with Welsh Gladiators, a kickboxing gym, creating a hub of complementary combat sports under one roof. The facility also works closely with Fighting Homelessness CIC, which offers free martial arts classes to people experiencing homelessness, through 10-week blocks of sessions.

“The available space at our new location was large, so we brought in Welsh Gladiators, who we’ve worked with before, and it’s created a brilliant crossover for members”, Simon explains. “Some want to do MMA, others focus purely on jiu jitsu or kickboxing. There’s no competition, just collaboration.”

Start Up Loan

The Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank was used to equip the new facility, allowing the team to create a professional space with permanent matting and purpose-built training areas. Previously, sessions were limited to just a few evenings a week using temporary flooring.

Simon shared: “Without the loan, we would have either had to walk away from the unit or put in significantly more of our own money.

“It gave us a real buffer to do things properly.”

The British Business Bank Start Up Loans programme provides government backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, up to a maximum of £100,000 per business. In addition to finance, successful applicants can receive free mentoring and access to resources 24/7.

Simon worked with a loan advisor to finalise his business plan and the funding was approved within a week. “The process was smooth, my advisor was fantastic, and the affordability of the interest rates was a big plus,” he said. “But it’s not just about the funding – there’s real added value in the wider support, like discounts on tech and help with digital setup.”

Looking ahead, the co-founders plan to deepen their links with the Bridgend community, including through partnerships with local rugby clubs, and grow the gym’s social impact.

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: “Motley Grapple is a fantastic example of how Start Up Loans can help niche businesses take root and grow. Simon and Aled bring complementary strengths, and their shared focus on technical excellence, entrepreneurial drive and community focus is exactly the kind of business story we’re proud to support.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.