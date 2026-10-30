Probe into Andrew and Epstein’s Balmoral visit in ‘very early stages’ – police

Stanley Murphy-Johns, Press Association

Detectives are investigating the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at the King’s private estate in Scotland.

Police Scotland said it had received “information” and a probe is at a “very early stage” into the time the disgraced royal spent with the late paedophile financier at Balmoral.

The Daily Express reported the inquiries relate to claims that women were trafficked to the estate.

Pictures previously released by the Department of Justice in the US appear to show Andrew and Epstein on a shooting trip at Balmoral.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage.

“All inquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those inquiries.

“We would never confirm details of ongoing inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19, his 66th birthday, following allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Andrew was interviewed under caution before being released under investigation, and denies wrongdoing, with the police probe ongoing.

An email released in a tranche of the “Epstein files” last year signed “A” asked disgraced British socialite Maxwell for “inappropriate friends”.

In one of four emails sent by someone titled The Invisible Man to Maxwell in August 2001, the sender told the now convicted sex trafficker their “valet” had recently died and they had “left the RN”.

Andrew left the Royal Navy the month before the email was sent.

Another email from the same individual, dated August 16 2001, said they were at “Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family” before asking Maxwell: “Have you found me some inappropriate friends?”

In March 2002, an email from Maxwell to The Invisible Man said they had passed on a message to an unnamed individual, with that message beginning with: “I just gave Andrew your telephone no.”

The message from Maxwell to the unidentified person also said “Andrew” would be “very happy” if he did some “two legged sight seeing”.