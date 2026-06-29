Probe into bullying allegations over cancer appointment launched

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Claims of bullying after a councillor said she was told to miss a cancer appointment to attend a budget meeting are being investigated.

Council Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby confirmed the probe after being questioned about the claims at a Monmouthshire County Council meeting.

The authority adopted an updated code of corporate governance, setting out standards expected of it, at its June meeting.

But Conservative opposition leader Cllr Richard John said that was at odds with claims that surfaced in May when Bulwark and Thornwell member Sue Riley quit the ruling Labour group.

She had claimed she’d been told by the Labour group whip, another serving councillor, to attend a crunch budget setting meeting, in March last year, instead of a cancer appointment.

Cllr Riley said in May: “I don’t countenance bullying and I have done everything I can to address what I feel is unfairness and bullying and after a year of trying to get it addressed I have decided enough is enough.”

At the council’s June meeting Cllr John said the Tory group would support the updated code of conduct but said: “I must point out the obvious conflict.”

The Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor said the code commits the council to “openness, flexibility and fairness” and “integrity” and also expects councillors to “lead by example” as well as supporting the health and wellbeing of the workforce.

Cllr John asked: “Perhaps you can tell us how these values are consistent with alleged behaviour in the Labour group over the last four years with an elected member telling another to miss cancer treatment so they could support the Labour Party in a meeting and allegations of bullying in the Labour group have been made in the press?”

He added the council leadership was “preaching kindness” with “unacceptable behaviour going on unchecked.”

Llanelly Hill member Cllr Brocklesby said there is “no contradiction” between the code and “what you claim is happening in the Labour group.”

She said: “They are at present allegations and they are under investigation, and have been, and are a matter for the Labour group and are being dealt with.”

The council leader said the allegations would be considered in line with the Labour Party’s regulations and code of conduct.

Following Cllr Riley’s resignation from the Labour group its whip, Cllr Steven Garratt, said he had asked Cllr Riley if she could change the appointment which clashed with the council’s budget meeting in March 2025. The Labour-led cabinet’s budget passed due to a “pairing” arrangement with an opposition councillor missing the vote to make up for Cllr Riley’s absence.