Probe into cause of devastating village flood ‘ongoing’

Nation.Cymru staff

An investigation into the cause of flooding that caused widespread damage to homes and businesses following an incident at a nearby quarry remains ongoing.

The Health and Safety Executive is continuing to investigate the flooding at Gwaelod-y-Garth, near Cardiff, which saw water pour through the village on July 30.

At the time, residents reported an explosion at the nearby Taff Well Quarry, operated by Breedon Group, shortly before the flooding.

The company confirmed an incident had occurred at the quarry and said it was working with the relevant authorities.

More than a month later, Cardiff Council has confirmed that the HSE investigation into the cause of the flooding is continuing.

Recovery work is also still taking place in the village, although testing of debris and water entering the River Taff during the incident has found no significant or ongoing water quality problems.

Cardiff Council said teams from Shared Regulatory Services and Natural Resources Wales had completed sampling in the areas affected.

It said the results had identified “no issues and no significant or ongoing water quality impacts”.

Council crews have also completed jet washing of affected streets to remove dried mud and cleaned drains ahead of the winter.

Natural Resources Wales supported the operation and was satisfied the work was not causing problems as water passed through the surface-water drainage system and into the River Taff.

Traffic management remains in place on Heol Goch while surveys continue on the roadside bank damaged during the flooding.

The assessments cover the ground, nearby trees and a public right of way and will determine what remedial work is required.

The council said the work was currently expected to begin at the end of this week.

Temporary overnight closures of Heol Goch will also be needed while work is carried out to prepare the road and sections of the carriageway for the winter months.

The council said vehicle access between Gwaelod-y-Garth and Pentyrch was being maintained, including for buses, and there had been no evident impact on school transport.

Trading Standards officers have also dealt with an issue involving rogue traders who arrived in the area in the days following the flooding.

Cardiff Council’s Advice Services team maintained a presence in the village in the weeks after the incident, while its housing team continues to support households whose homes were so badly affected that residents had to move out.

Temporary accommodation has been provided where required.

Damage

The flooding on July 30 caused significant damage as water swept through streets and entered homes and businesses.

Emergency services attended and roads were closed while residents were helped from affected properties.

Cardiff Council said the recovery operation since the flooding had included removing debris, reopening roads, cleaning affected streets and clearing and reinstating the local sports pitch.

The council thanked residents for their “patience, cooperation and understanding” while recovery and safety work continues.

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