Probe launched after cancellation of eye operations

Twm Owen

Health chiefs are investigating after an error meant eight patients had to be turned away from a hospital as they were waiting for pre-arranged surgery.

They were due to have eye operations at the ophthalmology unit at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport when they were told to go home on Monday, April 27.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which runs the hospital, said the cancellations were the result of an error in ordering equipment for its theatres.

A patient, who was turned away from the outpatient appointment and asked not be named, said staff said there were no clean instruments to perform the surgery.

The patient said: “People had been booked in and treatment started with dilution droplets and staff checking details but a staff member came out and said no operations could go ahead due to inadequate equipment. Someone asked what does that mean and the reply was they didn’t have any clean instruments.”

A health board spokesman confirmed eight patients had their operations cancelled and apologised.

They said: “We would like to apologise for the disruption caused to the eight patients whose operations were cancelled yesterday at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“These cancellations were due to an error in the ordering of equipment for our theatres.

“Affected patients will receive new appointments for their procedures at the earliest opportunity.

“We have undertaken an investigation to ensure we learn from this incident so that patients in the future are not affected.”