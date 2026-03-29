Probe launched after police firearms officer discharges weapon

An investigation has been launched after a firearms officer discharged his weapon during an incident, a police force said.

Armed officers were responding to reports of a person in possession of a knife in Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that, while at the scene, an officer discharged a single shot from a firearm.

The firearm was not directed towards an individual, and no injuries were sustained by anyone present, the force said.

The incident has been voluntarily referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who will determine if it should be investigated independently or referred back to the force.

Deputy chief constable Gary Phillips said: “We have initiated a prompt investigation into the circumstances that led to the firearms being discharged, and have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“We will work with them as we continue to establish the circumstances leading up to the discharge.”

An IOPC spokesman said: “We were notified by Dyfed-Powys Police about this incident on Saturday and advised that a police firearm was discharged but no injuries were reported.

“We understand a voluntary conduct referral is being made by the force, which we will assess before deciding whether any further action is required by us.”