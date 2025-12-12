Probe planned for recently closed care home

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

A “lessons learned” exercise following the sudden closure of a care home is yet to take place, councillors have been told.

Torfaen Borough Council’s cabinet member for adult social care also promised local councillors will be involved in talks over the future of the former Arthur Jenkins home in Blaenavon that closed in early November.

In September it was confirmed a police investigation had been launched into potential neglect following a critical inspection report that prompted the council to step in while new admissions were halted.

Some residents and families had stated they wished to remain in the home, run by private firm Spectrum which took over in late 2024 when it faced closure, but the council said regulator Care Inspectorate Wales confirmed residents were “at risk” and the home would have to close.

Independent councillor for Blaenavon, Janet Jones, put a question to Torfaen council’s December meeting seeking an update on “what, if any, lessons had been learned” and future plans for the council owned building.

Labour’s Cllr David Daniels, who is responsible for adult social care, said: “We undertake a lessons learned exercise as a standard procedure that has not yet taken place and is planned for the new year.”

The Pontnewydd councillor said Spectrum hasn’t yet vacated the building and the council hasn’t yet got the keys back but said it will then be subject to a report, as would any council building that isn’t in use, on potential future use.

He said councillors will also be involved in talks which will include Cllr Joanne Gauden the cabinet member with responsibility for buildings.