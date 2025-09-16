Professional body asked to investigate Plaid Cymru candidate who is also a lobbyist

Martin Shipton

A complaint has been lodged against a Plaid Cymru Senedd candidate who doubles as a lobbyist over her involvement in a networking event where Plaid candidates were introduced to representatives of businesses and organisations.

The party has been criticised for participating in the “Meet The Candidates” session at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay organised by lobbying form Cavendish Consulting, one of whose directors, Nerys Evans, is herself a Plaid candidate.

Sir Gaerfyrddin

Ms Evans is second on Plaid’s list for the Sir Gaerfyrddin super-constituency, covering the whole of Carmarthenshire, and is expected to win a Senedd seat.

Responding to criticism that it was inappropriate for its candidates to meet lobbyists and that Ms Evans had a conflict of interest, a Plaid spokesperson said: “It’s standard practice for political parties to engage with a wide range of stakeholders. Plaid Cymru ensures this is done transparently and to a high ethical standard.”

Now a member of the public who does not wish to be identified has made a formal complaint about Ms Evans to the Public Relations and Communications Association’s Public Affairs Board, the professional group to which Cavendish belongs.

‘Potential breach’

The complaint states: “I am writing to lodge a formal complaint regarding a potential breach of the PRCA Public Affairs Code and the Public Affairs Board’s (PAB) rules by a director at Cavendish Consulting, who is also currently a Plaid Cymru Senedd candidate.

“On Thursday September 11, Cavendish Consulting hosted a corporate client event at the Wales Millennium Centre, attended by Plaid Cymru Senedd candidates, with the stated aim of providing Cavendish’s clients with an opportunity to meet and engage with Plaid figures ahead of the Senedd election.

“This event took place at the same time and in the same venue as Plaid Cymru’s official Summer School—a gathering intended for internal party discussion and policy development—raising serious concerns about the overlap between party infrastructure and a corporate lobbying offer.

“One of the Cavendish Consulting directors involved in organising this event is herself a Plaid Cymru Senedd candidate. While her dual role is publicly known, the event raises questions about whether that political candidacy was used to facilitate privileged corporate access, and whether party infrastructure was being informally leveraged for commercial gain.

“Key Concerns and Potential Breaches

1. Use of Political Role for Commercial Gain. This event appears to show a blurring of lines between political candidacy and corporate lobbying activity. The simultaneous scheduling with Plaid Cymru’s Summer School suggests potential insider coordination to create a commercially advantageous setting—using proximity to a party event to add value for clients. If Cavendish offered this as a form of privileged access, that would constitute using political influence for financial benefit.

2. Conflict of Interest – Clause 7 of the PAB Code. Even though the director’s dual role was publicly declared, the fact that a Plaid candidate working at a lobbying firm helped facilitate access to other Plaid candidates as part of a client-facing event creates at least the appearance of a conflict of interest—precisely what Clause 7 is intended to prevent. It is unclear whether clients were told the event would coincide with a major party gathering.

3. Improper Use of Party Infrastructure. Hosting the event within the same venue and timeframe as Plaid’s Summer School raises questions about whether party resources were implicitly or informally used to enhance the lobbying firm’s commercial proposition. This could be seen as piggybacking off a party’s internal event to add value to a private access offering, and may also raise concerns for Plaid Cymru itself.

4. Reputational Risk to the Industry – Clause 5. Regardless of whether a technical breach occurred, this type of event risks bringing the industry into disrepute, particularly in a devolved context like Wales, where the lobbying and political ecosystems are closely intertwined. The perception that a candidate is monetising party access for clients undermines trust in the fairness and transparency of both politics and lobbying.

“Request for Action

“I respectfully ask that the PRCA and PAB:

* Investigate the circumstances of the event held on 11 September by Cavendish Consulting, and in particular the role played by its director who is also a Plaid Cymru candidate;

* Examine whether this event constituted a conflict of interest or improper use of political positioning for commercial benefit;

* Issue guidance or take disciplinary action as appropriate, to reinforce boundaries between political candidacy and lobbying practice;

* Consider whether clearer rules or declarations are needed where public affairs professionals also stand for elected office.

“I would be happy to provide any further information or clarification needed. I make this complaint because I believe that upholding the standards of the PRCA Code is essential to maintaining the integrity of our democratic and public affairs systems.”

Cavendish was invited to comment, but did not do so.

Ms Evans has also declined to comment.