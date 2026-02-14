Project delivers ‘promising results’ for nature recovery

A two-year Radnorshire Wildlife Trust (RWT) project has delivered promising results for restoring upland nature while working with local farmers and the wider community.

The Wilder Pentwyn Project, completed in October 2025 and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, kickstarted the restoration of a 164-acre site the Trust acquired in 2022.

By embracing natural processes, the project begun to transform the land into a place where nature, people and food production can coexist.

Key habitat improvements included restoring 46.4 acres of grassland and planting 3.5 acres of new hedgerows and low-density trees, strengthening wildlife corridors and boosting species diversity.

A 3.3-acre wetland was also created, which will become an important feature for both wildlife and visitors.

The project delivered a diverse programme of public events, including storytelling sessions, creative workshops, guided walks, talks, film screenings and bioblitz activities, alongside training opportunities for interns and students.

It also produced a rich suite of digital content, from site-vision illustrations and an animated film to an audio tour and original music inspired by the landscape which can be accessed for free by visiting RWT’s website.

Great effort was made to reach broader and more diverse audiences, helping more people discover Pentwyn and connect with nature.

Partnerships with groups such as the Shakespeare Link and the Newtown Astronomy Society brought new visitors to the site, while charity collaborations and corporate volunteer days extended its reach even further.

Young carers from the Honeypot Children’s Charity and staff from Winncare were among those who took part in activities and helped with practical conservation work, and visits from local primary schools proved equally successful, giving pupils the chance to engage with the onsite market garden and help with habitat restoration.

Sustainable food production sits at the heart of RWT’s vision for Pentwyn, whilst also putting nature first.

Local farmer Dale Wilson has taken on grazing at Pentwyn Farm and through the Wilder Pentwyn Project, Dale has been supported in producing beef boxes from his Belted Galloways, selling them directly to consumers.

Andrew White, Director for Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re pleased to support Radnorshire Wildlife Trust’s work at Pentwyn. Projects like this show how heritage and nature can come together to benefit wildlife, local communities and future generations.”

Silvia Sivers, Head of Conservation, added: “Wilder Pentwyn was never just about restoring habitats, it was about bringing people together. We’re deeply thankful to everyone who walked this journey with us, and we hope you’ll stay part of the story as it continues to unfold.

“A heartfelt thank you goes to Chloe Jackson, our dedicated Project Officer, whose tireless work not only delivered the project’s goals but also helped raise RWT’s profile in the Eastern part of the vice-county and sparked meaningful connections within the local community.”

A funding application for further work has been submitted, and the decision is pending.