Project to ease pressures caused by waterfall tourism to begin this summer

A project to create new facilities to ease visitor pressures at Pontneddfechan, which forms part of the so-called ‘Waterfall Country’, will begin with enabling works this June.

The key highlights of the project includecroviding a permanent parking solution, with better management of visitor impacts on the village of Pontneddfechan.

There will also be improved Public Toilets with new and upgraded facilities, as well as a Farm/Community Shop which aims to support local businesses and the community, as well as low-key visitor accommodation.

Road Safety improvements are also planned, with landscaping which aims to enhance the public realm for a safer and more pleasant environment, along with a playpark providing a safe space for children to play.

‘Waterfall Country’

The area christened ‘Waterfall Country’ is an area of more than a dozen waterfalls between Pontneddfechan and Ystradfellte in the southwestern part of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The area sees an influx of visitors each year which is having a negative impact on the local community in terms of illegal and unsuitable parking and lack of suitable facilities.

Pontneddfechan is close to the much-visited Sgwd Gwladys waterfall.

Cllr. Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism, and Well-being, said: “This project is designed to create a permanent parking solution for the area, which has been known to have serious issues with traffic during the busy summer months, and to provide facilities which can be used both by visitors and the local community.

“Although we will always aim to minimise any disruptions, parking spaces along Pontneathvaughan Road will be intermittently unavailable during the construction period. Businesses in the area are being informed to ensure smooth communication.”

Visitor pressures

Cllr. Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Climate Change, said: “This project is an important move towards managing visitor pressures in a way that supports the local community and protects the environment.

“It reflects our commitment to sustainable infrastructure that works for everyone.”

For more information on the project, visit: https://www.npt.gov.uk/business/regeneration/waterfall-country-pontneddfechan-visitor-infrastructure-investment/

