Nation.Cymru staff

A prolific offender who carried out multiple burglary and theft offences at commercial addresses in Newport during the summer has been jailed for more than three-and-half years.

Rory Hiscox, 33, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary and 11 counts of theft from a shop when he appeared for sentencing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Monday 23 November.

Hiscox, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was also convicted of two counts of fraud by false representation.

Superintendent Esyr Jones, of Gwent Police’s neighbourhood policing team, said:

“Burglary and theft offences are not victimless crimes; I hope this result demonstrates our continued commitment to making Newport a safer place to live, work and visit.

“Hiscox’s offending, between June and September this year, impacted greatly on the livelihood and wellbeing of businesses and staff in Newport and led to a climate of anger and fear within our community in the city centre.

“Hiscox is the sixth defendant sentenced to imprisonment as part of Operation Krypton, totalling more than eight years for burglary and theft offences at commercial premises in Newport.

“Krypton launched at the beginning of July and saw 341 arrests through our intelligence-led partnership initiative to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) across Newport, including in the city centre.

“As part of this work, we’ve seized drugs, weapons and suspected criminal assets and charged a number of other offenders, including Hiscox, with offences carried out in the city centre; other cases are currently progressing through the court system.

“This proactive approach we’ve taken is now part of our day-to-day activity in the city centre and our neighbourhood teams will continue to remain visible, accessible and focused on the issues that matter most to the people of Newport.”

Hiscox was sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment (44 months in total).

Gwent Police are encouraging residents of Newport and beyond to sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, our free-to-join community messaging and engagement system.

These conversations will help shape future activity and ensure local priorities continue to inform policing and partnership action.

If you see anything suspicious while you’re out and about in Newport, please call on 101, message on Facebook or X social media channels, or report it online.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.

If a crime is in progress, or if it’s an emergency and you need police assistance immediately, always dial 999.