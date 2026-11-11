Prolific offender who stole from multiple south Wales shops jailed

A prolific offender who stole from multiple commercial addresses in south Wales has been jailed.

Shoplifter Guy Seabourne 40, stole alcohol, food, a bobble hat and washing pods from four stores in Abergavenny between Monday 2 November and Wednesday 4 November.

Seabourne, of Mounton Road, Chepstow, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft when he appeared for sentencing at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 November.

PC Aled Thompson, Gwent Police’s neighbourhood ward manager for Abergavenny, said: “Theft is not a victimless crime and we know it is exceptionally dispiriting for retailers and staff to be targeted in this way by repeat offenders like Seabourne.

“Seabourne was on licence at the time he committed these offences and we will continue to pursue thieves like him who case harm to our communities and make life a misery for business owners and staff in Abergavenny and beyond.

“Creating safer town centres is a key part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.

“Tackling retail crime cannot be achieved by policing alone. It depends on all partners playing their part by reporting incidents promptly, sharing quality evidence, and supporting local problem-solving activity.

“While part of our work to tackle shoplifting in Abergavenny includes providing security and crime prevention advice to businesses, it is crucial that anyone who is affected by theft, reports it to us.

“By working together, we can do even more to protect retail workers, support businesses, and make our communities safer.”

Seabourne was sentenced to two months (eight weeks) imprisonment.

If you see anything suspicious while you’re out, please call us on 101, message us on our Facebook or X social media channels, or report it online.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online. If it’s an emergency and you need police assistance immediately, always dial 999.