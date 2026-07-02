Prolific shoplifter banned from every Tesco Express, Spar and Co-op in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from entering every Tesco Express, Spar and Co-op store in Cardiff after repeatedly targeting retailers across the city.

Phillip James, 58, was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 24 June following his convictions for six shoplifting offences.

James admitted stealing items including chocolate, detergents and meat from the Spar store on Abergele Road in Trowbridge. He was also sentenced to four months in prison.

Under the terms of the CBO, James must leave any retail store or public building immediately if requested to do so by a member of staff, security guard, police officer or council official.

The order also prohibits him from entering any Co-op, Spar or Tesco Express store in Cardiff for the next two years.

Criminal Behaviour Orders are designed to prevent further offending and protect businesses, employees and the wider public from persistent anti-social or criminal behaviour.

South Wales Police said it works closely with retailers and businesses to tackle shoplifting and protect shopworkers from repeat offenders.

The force added that retail theft can have a significant impact on both businesses and staff, and said the case demonstrated its commitment to tackling shoplifting and supporting the retail sector.