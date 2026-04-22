Prolific shoplifter jailed and banned from town stores

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for theft and barred from stores after being issued with a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Ryan Price, 30, has been banned from Co-op, Marks & Spencer, Iceland, Overmonnow Garage and Waitrose in Monmouth.

Price, from Monmouth, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment after admitting 13 counts of theft from a shop at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 April.

The full conditions of the CBO state that Price must not attend or enter:Co-op, Rockfield Road, Monmouth, Marks & Spencer, Monnow Street, Monmouth, Overmonnow Garage, Cinderhill Street, Monmouth, Iceland, Agincourt Square, Monmouth.

PC Tom Evans, Crime and Disorder Reduction Officer (CADRO) from the Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team, said:“I want to reassure businesses and residents in Monmouth that we are listening to your concerns.

“I’ve worked with our partners to secure this two-year CBO and I know it will be welcomed by businesses in the town affected by Price’s criminality.

“Theft is not a victimless crime; the impact of this type of offending is hugely felt by our communities, notably businesses and retailers.

“Price’s chaotic lifestyle has led to his offending, and we know this sentence and order will be welcomed by those businesses affected.

“Part of our work to tackle theft includes providing crime prevention advice to business owners and it is crucial that anyone who is affected by theft, reports it to us so we can continue to target those, like Price, who make life a misery for business owners and their staff.”

The criminal behaviour order runs until 20 April 2028.

If Price breaches any conditions of his CBO, he will be committing a criminal offence and could face arrest and, if found guilty, may be fined, sentenced to imprisonment, or both.

If you see Price breaching his CBO, please contact Gwent Police via our website, call 101, or send a direct message to our Facebook or X social media pages so we can act.