Prolific shoplifter jailed for multiple theft offences across south Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A prolific shoplifter who was sentenced twice in four days has received seven months imprisonment.

Ross Edwards, 33, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 October after pleading guilty to theft from a commercial address on Cambrian Road in the city.

Edwards, of no fixed address, was serving a suspended sentence at the time of his offending on Saturday 3 October.

Two days earlier – on Thursday 1 October – the suspended sentence was imposed on Edwards after he was convicted at the same court of multiple theft offences from commercial addresses in Newport, Tredegar and Ebbw Vale.

Edwards has now been handed a sentence of 30 weeks imprisonment.

PC Oliver Grimas, from Gwent Police’s Newport neighbourhood team, said:

“Theft is not a victimless crime and can cause significant hardship for businesses and their staff.

“We know that businesses impacted by Edwards’ offending will be pleased by this outcome and I hope this result reassures our communities how seriously we treat theft offences.

“Through continued partnership working, targeted enforcement and community engagement, we will continue to pursue repeat offenders, like Edwards, who case harm to our communities.”

Gwent Police is encouraging residents to sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, our free-to-join community messaging and engagement system.

If you see anything suspicious while you’re out and about, please call us on 101, message us on our Facebook or X social media channels, or report it online.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

If a crime is in progress, or if it’s an emergency and you need police assistance immediately, always dial 999.

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