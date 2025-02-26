Prominent councillor challenges Plaid Cymru’s economy spokesman for right to top Senedd election list

Mark Hooper

Plaid Cymru’s economy and energy spokesperson Luke Fletcher is facing a tough selection battle for the right to head the party’s list of candidates in the new “super-constituency” of Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg at the Senedd election next year.

Vale of Glamorgan councillor Mark Hooper, who has been described as “among the leading thinkers in the independence movement” has today – February 26 – announced his intention to seek the top slot in the seat too.

Altogether six MSs will be elected by proportional representation in the seat which covers Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan. Plaid has decided that if a male candidate tops a list, the second place must be allocated to a woman.

The party has no realistic chance of winning three seats in Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg, so only Mr Fletcher or Mr Hooper will end up being elected.

Honour

Mr Fletcher said: “It has been an honour to represent the people of South Wales West since my election in 2021, and I am happy to announce that I will be seeking re-election in 2026 in the new Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency.

“This area is my home, and serving its people has been my greatest privilege – first as a local representative in Pencoed, and now as a Member of the Senedd.

“The last few years have been marked by the cost-of-living crisis. During this time, I have stood on picket lines and campaigned with posties, nurses, teachers, firefighters, and many others in their fight for fair pay and decent working conditions.

“I have stood side by side with steelworkers at Tata Steel in Port Talbot, calling for the site to be brought into public ownership to safeguard jobs and the future of the industry in Wales.

“I have fought for more support for learners from low-income backgrounds, and as a result have secured an increase in Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) payments for learners through continuous pressure on the government.

“Finally, as Plaid Cymru’s economy and energy spokesperson, I am leading the party’s economic strategy going into the 2026 election, which will be published in the next few weeks.

“I remain committed to the people of this area and hope to continue fighting on their behalf. This is why, in the months ahead, I will be asking Plaid Cymru members and voters across the constituency to put their trust in me once again to continue the work of ensuring that the best interests of the people of Wales are put first.

“In the next Senedd election, Plaid Cymru faces a challenge from both Labour and Reform in working class communities such as mine. If we want to see Rhun ap Iorwerth become the next First Minster of Wales, Plaid Cymru must gain ground in these areas. I have been a consistent advocate for people in my area throughout my time as a Member of the Senedd, and I hope to continue doing so as the lead Plaid Cymru candidate during the campaign and beyond.”

Experience

Cllr Hooper issued a statement which states that he “is well-known across Plaid Cymru and the wider independence movement and has focussed his campaign on the wealth of experience he would bring to the role.

“A qualified accountant, Mark has a strong CV that encompasses senior level experience at a FTSE business; he’s founded a new-start business; set up a co-operative, developed a partnership with a large trade union and recently worked in government as a special adviser as part of Plaid’s Co-operation Agreement.

“In his 2020 book Independent Nation, journalist Will Hayward described Mark (alongside his longtime collaborator, Tegid Roberts) as “considered to be among the leading thinkers in the independence movement’.

Hayward further wrote:”The pair are not just talking about independence, they are actively building the institutions to try to get Wales into a position to stand on its own.”

The statement continues: “Hooper launches his campaign having secured the full backing of all the elected members of the Vale of Glamorgan constituency and has the Chair of the constituency party in his corner too.

“Mark has received firm backing from Cllr Ian Johnson, Plaid’s leader on the Vale of Glamorgan council, and the party’s candidate in last summer’s general election. In endorsing him he said: ‘I’ve known Mark for a long time and over the past few years I’ve witnessed him at close hand taking the local Labour-run administration to task and contributing on behalf of his constituents. We need Mark’s experience in Cardiff Bay, and we need his ideas for change too.’”

‘Grit’

Cllr Shirley Hodges, who leads the nine-strong Barry Town Council group, said: “I recruited Mark into Plaid Cymru a decade ago because I saw the grit and determination we needed in the party. As a Senedd Member he would bring that steel to bear in our Senedd. Mark is the candidate opposition parties would prefer wasn’t there, and that for me, says it all.”

Geraint Evans, the well-known Barry businessman and nephew of Plaid’s first ever MP Gwynfor Evans is the party’s local constituency chair. He said: “This upcoming election is probably the most important in the devolved era. It is incumbent on us, as party members, to select the very best candidates to represent the people of Wales, and in this case Plaid members in Bridgend and the Vale should choose Mark – we need his intellect, experience and judgement in the Siambr. I have no hesitation in recommending members select Mark to top the Plaid Cymru list.”

Cllr Hooper said: “I’m very proud to be putting myself forward to members across the Bridgend and Vale constituencies. I’m standing for the community in which I grew up and where I have now built my family life. I am rooted here and want to play an active part in ensuring a Plaid-led government delivers tangible improvements to the everyday lives of the people I live and work alongside.”

He also confirmed the backing of more than 20 people from across the Welsh political, academic and business communities who have endorsed his campaign. These endorsements will be unveiled as the campaign evolves.

‘Necessity’

Tegid Roberts, who has worked with Mark on the establishment of a Community Bank for Wales, Banc Cambria, is one of them. He said: “I’ve known and worked with Mark for almost 13 years. Selecting him as lead candidate for the Senedd is, in my view, a necessity – Wales needs thinkers and doers like Mark.

“We also know that a Plaid-led government will come under the microscope from those determined to undermine it – we need politicians with the bravery to stay focused on change and not get buffeted by those who don’t care about Wales. Mark is one of those politicians.”

Mark concluded: “I’m looking forward to this internal campaign for selection, but the real battle starts when this poll closes and Plaid sets out our vision, in detail, for a better Wales. I want to play an active part in that battle of ideas and am therefore seeking members’ support to top the list in Bridgend and The Vale of Glamorgan.”

