Prominent Reform Wales figure quits party

Emily Price

A prominent Reform Wales figure has announced she will leave the party citing “serious concerns” over parachuted Senedd election candidates and allegations of racism.

Former UKIP Assembly Member for South Wales West Caroline Jones told followers on Facebook on Tuesday (April 7) that she had quit Reform UK 24 hours ago but had not received any acknowledgment from senior party officials.

A Reform UK insider told us Jones had been offered third place on Reform’s list in the Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr constituency ahead of the May 7 election – but she had declined.

In a statement to Facebook she wrote: “It has been over 24 hours since I have formally submitted my resignation from the Reform UK party.

“After more than 13 years representing our community, this has not been an easy decision.

“I genuinely believed this party could bring the change Wales needs. Sadly, my experience and that of many others has shown that this is not the case.

“Over recent months, I, along with other dedicated members, have raised serious concerns about the way candidates have been selected in Wales.

“Local members who have worked tirelessly within their communities often at significant personal cost have been overlooked, while individuals with little or no connection to those constituencies have been placed into positions.

“This has caused deep frustration and disappointment among hardworking members, candidates and supporters who have given their time, energy and resources in good faith.”

‘Respect’

She added: “Even more concerning, some of those parachuted into constituencies have brought further reputational damage through conduct that has been publicly questioned, including allegations relating to racism and discrimination.

“This has embarrassed many of us who have worked hard to represent our communities with integrity and respect.

“I formally submitted my resignation and raised these concerns directly. Nearly 24 hours later, I have received no response—something that has become all too familiar.

“This continued lack of engagement reflects the wall of silence that many of us have experienced when trying to seek clarity and accountability.

“I have made repeated attempts over time to seek honest answers from within the party, including writing formally and speaking to those I believed to be colleagues and friends.

“Unfortunately, I have consistently been met with silence.

“I have always believed in openness, accountability and respect for those who serve their communities.

“When those principles are not upheld, it becomes impossible to continue.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me over the years. It has been an honour to represent you, and I remain deeply committed to our community.

“This decision is about integrity, and about standing up for what is right.

“I will continue to stand for the values we all believe in—putting people, community and country first.

“I remain committed to serving our community, veterans and anyone who needs my support.”

Career

Jones was first elected for UKIP as a member of the Welsh Assembly, now Senedd, from 2016 to 2018, spending a short stint serving as the assembly group’s leader.

Jones left the party to sit as an independent in 2018, but later joined the newly formed Brexit Party group in the assembly.

She then left, becoming independent again, due to disagreements with their anti-devolution stance.

Jones formed the short-lived Independent Alliance for Reform assembly group in October 2020, serving as the group’s leader until the 2021 election.

She rejoined Reform UK two years later and more recently served as the party’s spokesperson for Bridgend.

Jones’ resignation comes after five other Senedd election hopefuls announced they were quitting the party, three of which were standing in the same Senedd constituency.

Salute

Merthyr Tydfil Councillor Andrew Barry was the first to go – citing anger over “parachuting” individuals into seats from outside his local area.

Cory Edwards was awarded Reform’s number one spot on the Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency list but quit as candidate after Nation.Cymru published an image of him performing a Nazi salute.

Derek Roberts was second on the list for the same constituency but quit as candidate for “personal reasons.”

Owain Clatworthy was sixth on the list for the Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg but quit a week ago after accusing the party – led in Wales by Dan Thomas – of “poor internal decision making” and “a lack of discipline”.

Gŵyr Abertawe candidate Patrick Benham-Crosswell jumped ship too saying Reform UK had “sunk deep into the sewer”.

More to come…