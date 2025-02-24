Property boarded up after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing

A property in Newport has been boarded up following reports of anti-social behaviour and alleged drug dealing.

In response to concerns from residents Gwent Police has secured a Closure Order on the property on Pardoe-Thomas Close in Pill.

The occupants of the property have been ordered to leave and find alternative accommodation.

Newport Magistrates’ Court granted the closure order, for a period of three months, on Thursday 20 February.

Drug warrant

PC Claire Drayton, the crime and disorder reduction officer (CADRO) at the neighbourhood policing team in Pill, said: “We had calls from the community regarding anti-social behaviour (ASB) linked to this address in Pill and we also carried out a drug warrant.

“This closure order is a direct result of our officers responding to concerns from residents about the behaviour at this property. Newport City Homes has been very supportive.

“We recognise that ASB can have a detrimental impact within our communities and we take concerns about illegal drugs very seriously.

“We hope this order reassures residents that we are listening to you, and demonstrates our commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour and safeguarding our communities.”

During the period of the order, which expires on Tuesday 20 May, anyone who attempts to enter the address will be committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.

