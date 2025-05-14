Proposal for 40 riverside flats is ‘logical extension’ to existing homes

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Up to 40 riverside flats could be built in Newport next to the George Street Bridge.

Housing association Hedyn – formed recently in a merger between Melin Homes and Newport City Homes – is seeking planning permission to redevelop a parcel of land off Coverack Road.

The proposed five-storey development would sit just south of the bridge, on the River Usk’s eastern bank, and would be considered a companion to two already completed apartment blocks just to the north.

‘Finishing off’

Plans for the project describe the proposed new homes as a “logical extension” and a “finishing off” of that development, which comprises Bankside House and Tramway House.

If completed, the project would include 30 one-bedroom and ten two-bedroom flats, along with 32 parking spaces – which would also be linked to a larger car park at the neighbouring development.

Half of the proposed new homes would have a view of the river.

Coverack Road would serve as the main access point to the new homes, according to a design statement by agents Asbri Planning Ltd.

The proposed development “presents an opportunity for Hedyn to deliver much-needed affordable housing provision in a sustainable location located near the centre of Newport”, the agents added.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 25/0333.

The closing date for consultation responses is Wednesday May 28.

