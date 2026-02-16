Proposal for ‘eyesore’ church extension spark controversy

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

Plans for an extension to a listed church have sparked controversy, with one resident calling the design an “eyesore.”

Plans have been filed with Cardiff Council for the repair, alteration and expansion of the former Roath Methodist Church as well as changing it into a flexible mixed use development.

The church is currently a discount store called Rainbow Bargains.

According to the applicant, Mahsa Ltd, the works on the project include a two-storey “cube” extension, a new dormer extension, new walls, a new entrance, internal alterations and new fire doors.

The application has caused controversy in the local community, with many local residents objecting to the plans.

One objection to the plans reads: “The proposed structure is not in a style in keeping with the church building.”

It continues: “The church is made of brick with lovely stained glass windows. The proposed structure is an incredibly ugly metal box.

“It would be a horrible addition to the corner of Wellfield Rd. The council spent money on beautifying this corner, making a wide pavement but this box stuffed outside the church would detract from what the council have provided which makes no sense.”

Another reads: “I feel very passionately as a local that the church should be maintained to ensure it doesn’t go into disrepair however the outside extension proposed sounds like an eyesore and would also get rid of a local business that is used a lot to buy locally farmed produce.”

However, some neighbours support the applicant’s plans.

One letter of support reads: “I have looked at the plans and think that they are outstanding. The architects have been well chosen for their heritage credentials.”

It continues: “The opportunity to restore this listed building to this standard should not be missed, it won’t happen again and it will deteriorate along with its surroundings.

“The aesthetic and business interests of Wellfield Rd and that section of Albany Road will be hugely enhanced by the restoration.”

Another reads: “I support and welcome this development and look forward to using it regularly. The modern extension is a great addition and will enhance, not harm the heritage building through architectural juxtaposition.”

The application reads: “The Church is currently showing visible signs of decline, the roof in particular at the end of its life. Years of neglect and lack of investment have left the structure at risk, its decorative features increasingly deteriorating.”

It continues: “Continuing deterioration to this listed building and local landmark would represent a significant loss to the cultural and architectural history of Cardiff, as well as negatively impacting on surrounding commercial activity.”