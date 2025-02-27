Proposal to move MPs to Westminster Hall during restoration works ‘considered’

Officials have considered relocating the House of Commons chamber to a medieval part of the parliamentary estate during major renovations works, MPs have heard.

But Labour MP Nick Smith, speaking on behalf of the House of Commons Commission, said concerns were raised about the impact such a move could have on Westminster Hall as it is the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster.

Mr Smith agreed to ask senior officials to take another look at the idea after it was raised by Labour MP Tom Collins (Worcester).

Westminster Hall has been used in various ways since its construction in 1097, including for notable trials and major royal events.

Price tag

The debate over how to restore the crumbling Houses of Parliament has been taking place for years, with a multibillion-pound price tag expected regardless of which option is selected.

MPs and peers agreed in 2018 to a plan that would see both the Commons and Lords move to temporary facilities near the existing site – a “full decant” – to allow for essential repairs and upgrades.

But a review of the plans was carried out amid concerns about the cost.

Other options considered have included a programme of “enhanced maintenance and improvement”, which would involve work being done largely without either House having to leave the palace, and a “continued presence” which would see the Lords alone move out.

MPs are expected to receive details of the latest proposals by the end of this year.

Mr Collins, who previously worked at Worcester Bosch, told the Commons: “It seems to me that the three options for delivery works represent various degrees of compromise between shortened timescales and the associated reduced overall costs and the continued presence and function of Parliament within the Palace of Westminster.

“It is wise to seeks ways to negate the need for such compromise. What possibility for decantation into Westminster Hall might yet be explored?”

Concerns

Mr Smith replied: “His professional background allows him insight into the choices that we’ll have to make in the future.

“I understand the possibility of Westminster Hall being used as a host for the chamber has been considered but there were concerns about impacts on the oldest part of the palace.

“The Northern Estate is the favoured location. So I will ask, though, senior officers of the restoration and renewal team about his idea and I’m happy to discuss it further with him.”

Mr Smith also told MPs: “Our timetable remains on track to bring the proposals by the end of 2025, which will details costs, timescales, risks and benefits.”

