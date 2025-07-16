Proposal to move stretch of Wales Coast Path closer to the sea approved

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

Plans have been approved to create a new footpath to move a stretch of the Wales Coast Path closer to the sea.

The decision by Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee could eventually lead to the development of a route crossing the private property of Fferm Afonwen, Glanllynnau and Tŷ’n Morfa between Pwllheli and Criccieth.

The scheme aims to improve use of the coastal path in the Gwynedd region by avoiding a “significant” diversion along the busy A497.

The new route would follow closer to the coast than the existing route, avoiding a 5.3km detour.

It also would link a public footpath in the Llanystumdwy community and an unclassified road, referred to as the “road from the A497 Afonwen roundabout to the south towards the railway”.

Railway line

If it goes ahead, the route would run on the landward side of the railway line in the coastal area around Afonwen Farm, and Glanllynnau Farm, before following a track under the railway line to Tŷ’n Morfa, near Chwilog.

The coastal path in Gwynedd is 180 miles long and forms part of the wider 870-mile All Wales Coastal Path project.

Despite approval, the scheme would see a further public consultation, as part of a statutory process, including the involvement of various bodies, including affected landowners.

The meeting was told, and the report noted: “Landowners had refused the offer to discuss the matter, but had clearly and politely stated from the outset that they will not agree to the proposal.”

A planning officer told the meeting that “the door is always open to the landowner to offer an alternative route”.

The committee agreed to the recommendation, to approve the submission of a Path Creation Order, under section 26 of the Highways Act 1980, to ensure public access over 2.63km of land in private ownership.

It also accepted that if an objection to the order is not received, or should an objection be received, and which is withdrawn at a later date, that the Order is approved.

‘best option’

And, if an objection is received which is not withdrawn, the council submits it to PEDW [Planning and Environment Decisions Wales].

Planning officers asserted it was not the council that would make the ultimate decision to create a footpath, but PEDW. The council was of the opinion that the route was “the best option”.

The local member, Cllr Rhys Tudor, welcomed the scheme in principal. He said: “It is nice to see plans that follow the coastal line.”

He queried the route being on the land side of the railway, and felt a route even closer to the coast would be “desirable”.

“It would be good to hear the views of the landowners,” he added.

Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones proposed approval. She said: “Hopefully, the landowners will approach the officers and discuss this, because in the end it is better for them to be involved, they may be able to offer something better.”

Seconding, Cllr Elin Hywel wanted to support the application, saying it was “great to see the coastal path being developed, it will encourage more people to make use of it and we should support this”.

She added: “It is an excellent idea, I use the existing path and walking on the road section does change the feel of the path, and that section of road is extra busy.”

Queries over the use of the route by horse riders were also discussed, but it was noted that it ran close to the railway, there was a dead end, and 12 steps to be crossed, so it was deemed “not practical to upgrade it to a bridleway”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

