Proposals for 20 new homes in village rejected

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

Proposals for 20 new homes in a south Wales village have been rejected by councillors.

The proposed development on land at Ffordd Y Bedol in Coed-y-Cwm, Pontypridd went before Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT)’s planning committee on Thursday, March 19, where it was refused.

The plans had been submitted on behalf of registered social landlord Hafod Housing and would have provided 20 affordable residential units but the proposals had 360 objections from 182 people.

The application had gone out to public consultation a total of four times as a result of amended plans and documents being submitted during the course of the application.

Those who objected raised concerns on a number of issues including highways and parking, sewerage and odour issues, and flooding.

Letters of objection were also received from Councillor Paula Evans, Councillor Amanda Ellis, and Ynysybwl and Coed-y-Cwm Community Council.

There was one letter of support which said there was a desperate need for affordable housing in the area, the development would not have a detrimental impact on the area providing that sewerage recommendations were met, the site was not currently used by the community other than by dog walkers, and that it was private land, overgrown, and covered in litter and dog mess.

Councillor Mike Powell requested the matter went before committee in order to consider the impact of the proposed development on highway safety and the environment.

Planning officers, in recommending it be turned down, said: “Although the application site is located within defined settlement limits and would provide for much needed affordable housing in the area there is insufficient capacity within the proposed site layout to be able to fully mitigate for habitat and species loss.

“There is also no realistic capacity to evidence biodiversity betterment and insufficient evidence has been provided to demonstrate how the three to one tree replacement is to be met within the proposal.”