Proposals for a major housing development in Welsh seaside town have been filed

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A proposal for a major housing development in a Welsh seaside town has been filed with the local council.

Plans detail a scheme to build 70 houses east of Barry docks on land south of Hayeswood Road.

The proposal has been lodged by Lovell on behalf of Vale of Glamorgan Council.

The development is part of the Vale of Glamorgan Council and Lovell Partnerships Ltd Housing Delivery Programme, which aims to build 2,500 new homes over 25 developments in the 2025-2035 period.

Planning documents read: “The scheme will deliver 70 high-quality affordable homes, providing a sustainable, well connected extension to the recently completed council housing development to the north.”

It continues: “The scheme will create a balanced and inclusive community through a varied mix of homes, including one and two bedroom apartments, family houses, and accessible homes designed to meet a range of needs.”

A travel statement provided in the application reads: “Traffic volumes within the site will be low, as the development will be a cul-de-sac serving only a limited number of dwellings.”

The design of the homes is described as a “contemporary interpretation of traditional forms” complete with pitched roofs, vertical window proportions, and a “refined material palette” of two “complementary” brick tones, grey-framed windows and “subtle detailing to create visual variety and a strong sense of place.”

Additionally the application reads: “The scheme is based on the Tai ar y Cyd house types, embedding a fabric-first, low-carbon approach that prioritises thermal efficiency, comfort, and affordability.”

According to planning documents, despite being “semi-private” in character, the space will foster “neighbourly interaction and create opportunities for residents to socialise and relax in a safe, well-overlooked setting”.

This proposal is the second stage of a larger 86-house development to the north and as such it has been designed to be compatible in terms of “density, materials, and overall layout”.

The application reads: “The site benefits from fully investigated underground services with no reported constraints, while existing tree-lined buffers, particularly along the eastern boundary, offer natural screening and contribute to visual amenity and biodiversity value.”

The site is currently described as being “mainly semi-improved neutral grassland” with areas of “dense scrub, tall ruderal vegetation, scattered trees and bare ground”.

Numerous landscaping elements are also promised in the development including planting native trees, climbing plans, installing planting areas, native hedge planting, and incorporating surrounding landscaping.

Green infrastructure is described as “integral to the design process” in planning documents.

The application adds: “It is considered that the proposed scheme represents a sensitive and sustainable use of land, transforming an underused site into a vibrant, inclusive neighbourhood that meets identified local housing needs and delivers long-term community and environmental benefits.”

The Vale of Glamorgan Council has given a target decision date of March 24.