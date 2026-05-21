Proposals for future of historic Welsh Government building revealed

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

The fate of Tŷ Hywel, the red-brick building next to the Senedd which houses MSs and staff, has been uncertain for years – but new developments could see the building’s future secured.

The current lease on Tŷ Hywel expires in 2032 leaving the Senedd Commission with just six years to decide its next steps.

What is Tŷ Hywel?

Part of the Senedd estate in Cardiff Bay, the building is named after the medieval king Hywel Dda, King of Deheubarth in south west Wales.

It opened in 1991 and housed the temporary debating chamber for the National Assembly for Wales from 1999, when devolution began, until 2006 when the new Senedd building was completed.

In 2008, the former temporary debating chamber was reopened by King Charles, then Prince of Wales, as Siambr Hywel – a youth debating chamber and education centre.

Siambr Hywel hosted plenary sessions once more between April 2025 and February 2026 while the main Siambr was expanded ahead of the 2026 election.

Previously owned by Kuwaiti investors, the building was bought by Equitix – a London-based infrastructure fund manager – in 2019.

Connected to the Senedd by two glass skyways, Tŷ Hywel is where members, their support staff, and staff of the Senedd Commission work.

The building also houses two committee rooms and numerous meeting rooms.

Why is the future of the building up for debate?

In 2032, the 25-year lease for Tŷ Hywel will expire – meaning the Senedd must decide its next steps regarding the building.

Known as the Bay 2032 project, the original options for when the lease expired were building new offices, extending the lease, buying Ty Hywel, or taking up a nearby property.

Renovating the building has been identified as the prefered option, and ultimately for members to remain in Tŷ Hywel for the foreseeable future.

A Senedd Commission spokesperson said: “We recently undertook a procurement exercise, in line with HM Treasury guidance, to ensure suitable office space is available to Members of the Senedd and staff beyond this point and to identify the most cost-effective option.

“To keep us as a tenant, our current landlord, Equitix, made a competitive bid which would see them invest significantly to ensure the 30-year-old building is safe and accessible and meets the needs of a modern and efficient building.

“While this is the preferred option, no final decision has been made. We will work with Equitix to refine plans, and our new commissioners will consider the full business case in the autumn.”

“Some upheaval”

However, some major renovations are needed if the building is to continue housing MSs and their staff.

In 2020, it was estimated it would cost around £6m to replace the building’s 30-year-old windows.

In a note sent to all staff on May 20, Senedd chief executive Manon Bonner shared that Equitix has “committed to undertaking extensive work to bring Tŷ Hywel up to the standards of a modern, accessible and sustainable workplace”.

Windows, lifts, and other facilities will all be refurbished as part of the deal, with improvements to the building’s energy efficiency also being made.

Extensive work will be undertaken on the floor plan to ensure the building makes the best use of the space it has available.

The proposal also means that the Senedd will eventually own the building.

However, Ms Bonner noted that for the duration of the renovations some Senedd Commission staff may have to work temporarily from alternative locations near the Senedd.

Concluding her note, Ms Bonner warned staff there may be “some upheaval” but that she was “confident” the Senedd will have “office accommodation which meets the needs of a modern, sustainable parliament” following the works.

The Senedd Commission will make a final decision on the proposal in the autumn.