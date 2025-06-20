Proposals for local authority homes to come before planners

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A full application for 19 council-owned homes to help meet local housing needs is set to come before planners.

Anglesey County Council is to consider a scheme in Llangefni which would see seven “affordable” houses and 12 flats built on land at Pen Derwydd.

The full application has been made by Jason Pritchard but the planning documents note that the properties will be owned by the council.

“The prospective occupants of the proposed affordable units would be local persons to the Llangefni area,” the plans say.

Brownfield site

The homes would be located on an existing brownfield site, close to the town centre.

They would be accessible through Pen Derwydd which is off the B5109 – one of the main access roads through Llangefni.

The access to the site would be formed from Pen Derwydd, by elongating the existing estate road.

Linked to the main road it would provide “a safe and accessible access to the development,” the proposal says.

The plans include alterations to the existing vehicular access, creation of a new public foot way, together with associated developments.

The housing mix would see three one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments as well as four two-bedroom, two three-bedroom and one four-bedroom houses built.

The plans describe how the site would be shielded on all sides by existing private houses, a recreation ground and woodland on a sloping terrain. It is also close to Ysgol Corn Hir.

The proposed properties would be overlooked from existing properties in Nant Y Pandy to the west.

However, plans say, the new dwellings “will need to be located to allow sufficient privacy”.

Woodland

The new development will provide homes with views towards the existing woodland.

The applicants say the development’s natural landscape will “provide an enriched living experience for the new occupants in terms of its outlook and wildlife experiences”.

It is also hoped to provide “a positive and quality setting for people to live”.

The proposal claims: “The design of the new development takes into account the needs and aspirations of the local people.

“It provides a place where they can call home within an environment that has been carefully considered in terms of design.

“It has considered a variety of dwelling types to provide a range of different households that will inherently improve the sense of community and belonging with families ranging from two to six persons.”

It also says the scheme has taken into account “the diversity of the local community”.

