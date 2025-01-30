Proposals for new 50-bed student accommodation building at Welsh college

Proposals have been submitted for a 50-bedroom student accommodation building at a leading land-based college.

Coleg Cambria plans to further develop its Llysfasi campus, following the completion of a new £10m agriculture and education centre, citing a rise in student numbers.

‘Surge’ in students

Head of Llysfasi, Elin Roberts, said a surge in student numbers in past years has created demand for more high-quality living quarters.

The growth of industry partnerships has influenced the increasing student population, with learners from across the UK visiting the Denbighshire site regularly for lectures as part of work-based qualifications.

“We experienced a 70% rise in students so there is a need for more accommodation, especially for the apprentices who come here in three-week blocks from all over the country,” said Ms Roberts.

“These are in addition to our existing hostel facilities and complement the state-of-the-art new agriculture and education centre we opened just weeks ago.”

Recent developments

The campus recently opened a new £10m agriculture and education centre, featuring a library, classrooms, a climbing wall, laboratories, a coffee shop, meeting spaces, atrium, and wellbeing and HE hubs.

“There has been a revamp of different parts of the Llysfasi campus recently and there are further plans in the pipeline but for now the focus is on utilising the cutting-edge facilities we have and providing the best quality setting for our learners, staff and the community”, said Ms Roberts.

The recent developments follow the unveiling of a £1.2m rural education centre four years ago, which included IT and multimedia suites, space for workshops, classrooms, breakout spaces, a kitchen area, offices, and meeting rooms to deliver bilingual and family and community-focused services.

“The new accommodation block will fall in line with these developments and demonstrates our position as one of the leading agriculture colleges in the country, with modern facilities and high-quality learning in partnership with the sector’s biggest names,” said Ms Roberts.

She added: “Our plans support the local, rural economy, allowing us to educate and help shape the next generation of agricultural and forestry workers in Denbighshire and beyond.

“It’s a very exciting project and we hope to get the green light, to continue our investment programme and further strengthen our commitment to students, staff and stakeholders in north east Wales and nationwide.”

