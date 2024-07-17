Proposals for Welsh draft budget timetable stifle scrutiny – committee chair

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The chair of the Senedd’s finance committee criticised Welsh Government plans to once again publish the draft budget just days before the Christmas recess.

Peredur Owen Griffiths raised concerns about publishing the draft spending plans for next year on December 10 – shortly before Senedd members go on holiday for three weeks.

The Plaid Cymru politician sympathised with the Welsh Government’s position about a lack of clarity on the budget settlement from Westminster.

But Mr Owen Griffiths challenged claims there is “no better alternative” in the current circumstances to publishing the 2025/26 draft budget on December 10.

He said the timetable does not sufficiently take into account concerns raised by Senedd committees after scrutiny of this year’s draft budget which made steep cuts to services.

‘Challenging’

In a letter to Wales’ finance secretary, dated July 11, Mr Owen Griffiths said: “Several committees called for more time to be made available to scrutinise the draft budget.

“We agree that the shortened timescales last year made it extremely challenging … to meaningfully assess the impact the draft budget has on policy areas within their remit.”

The former bank manager, who represents South Wales East, called for further justification on why a longer scrutiny window was not considered.

Mr Owen Griffiths said this would be highly beneficial, allowing committees to hold more evidence sessions on the draft budget this side of Christmas.

He stressed that the finance secretary is ultimately responsible for setting the budget and the proposed timing of the draft budget is within the Welsh Government’s gift.

‘Circumventing’

Mr Owen Griffiths said uncertainty on the settlement must be balanced with the magnitude of the Senedd’s task in scrutinising spending plans.

He warned: “Detailed scrutiny which meets the needs and expectations of … the public at large cannot be achieved under the proposed timetable.”

He welcomed the Welsh Government’s willingness to revisit the proposed timetable once the UK Government’s budget date is known.

Mr Owen Griffiths criticised ministers for failing to adhere to a two-stage budget process.

He wrote: “We find it regrettable that you are proposing circumventing the process again this year – the sixth year in a row that this has happened.”

‘Prudent’

Mr Owen Griffiths called for ministerial evidence papers to be published alongside the draft budget – a point not addressed in the finance secretary’s letter on the timetable.

Rebecca Evans said she considered publishing an earlier draft budget, based on indicative figures, which would need to be revised once the settlement is clear.

But she warned this would not provide enough certainty.

She wrote: “We are, once again, obliged to recognise that the only prudent choice is to work on the basis that our settlement will be announced during the autumn term.

“And to follow a budget timetable akin to that employed in recent years, where we publish our draft budget close to the Christmas recess.”

‘Committed’

Ms Evans said the Welsh Government will provide a firm timetable once the UK Government makes an announcement on its budget.

She told Senedd members the plan is to publish the final budget on February 25, 2025.

The finance secretary, who was appointed six years ago, wrote: “We are committed to ensuring the fullest possible scrutiny of our spending proposals.

“As a result, the timetable I have set out would enable seven weeks and four days for scrutiny of the draft budget, including four sitting weeks and four days.”

Ms Evans stressed that the timetable is driven by external factors “beyond our immediate control” and there is no currently better alternative.

