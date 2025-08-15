Proposals to build new homes on disused industrial site win support of council

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Proposals to build new homes on a disused industrial site have won the support of a council’s planning committee.

The applicant, Rainbow Developments, hopes to build 28 properties on the site at Newtown Industrial Estate, Crosskeys.

Speaking to Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday August 13, case officer Anthony Pyne said the proposed loss of an employment site should be weighed against the demand for housing.

He said the current site has “poor prospects for reoccupation” under its current planning classification for industrial or commercial use.

Concerns

According to planning documents submitted to the council, the project was first proposed in May 2023.

During a public consultation period, one neighbour said the site had been “empty for a long time” and its redevelopment would be “very welcome”.

Another public consultee was less optimistic and raised concerns about the proposed redevelopment’s impact on a nearby business.

The developer hopes to build 25 houses, two one-bedroom apartments and a bungalow on the land, following the expected demolition of the existing empty unit.

Mr Pyne told the committee the project was recommended for approval, subject to the council and developer agreeing a deal on affordable housing.

An officers’ report shows three affordable homes have been proposed by the council.

Flooding

Cllr Shane Williams asked whether the redevelopment was at risk of flooding from the Sirhowy River, which would be in “close proximity” to the homes.

“I think at times the site has been included in the general flood risk area”, replied Mr Pyne, adding that environmental agency Natural Resources Wales had not objected to the application.

The officers’ report noted a flood assessment had been carried out as part of the application, finding an “acceptable” risk and indicating “the proposed development site is predicted to remain flood-free in all design events”.

The site is also adjacent to flood defences along the river.

Committee members voted unanimously to approve the project, subject to conditions, and planning permission will be granted if an affordable housing agreement is reached within three months.

