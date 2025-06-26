Proposals to improve bus network across Powys agreed

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Senior councillors have agreed a proposal that is intended to improve the bus network across Powys.

But the final say lies with all councillors as an extraordinary meeting of the council will need to be held to agree a virement of £1.349 million from one council budget to another – to fund the scheme.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet on Tuesday, June 24, senior councillors received a report on the re-tendering excercise for bus service contracts in that county as well as details of a consultation held earlier this year on the proposed timetable changes.

The consultation received a mixed response from those who took part.

Options

The report outlined two options for the councillors to choose from.

The preferred Option A would provide for longer distance services connecting the five “sustainable Powys” hub towns and then travelling on to larger towns and cities that Powys residents need to get to for health, education and other services that are not available in the county.

This option needs an extra £2.354 million on top of the basic £5.442 million up to 2031, and one off funding of £1.752 million.

Option B is to continue with the existing network, but nine extra school contracts and a retender of the T14 route will need to be added to it.

This option would need an extra £1.498 million on top of the £5.442 million up to 2031, and one off funding of £375,000 in a virement.

Engagement

Cabinet member for highways, transport and recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) said: “The passenger transport service has completed a re-tendering exercises to enhance local bus services and outlines the next seven years of public transport in Powys.

“We engaged, consulted and listened to lots of feedback from public transport users, this is the starting point for along the improvement journey for local transport users.

She added that “lots of ideas” for further improvement had been received from consultation feedback which could be used in the future if more money is found.

Cllr Charlton said: “I do believe with Option A we will be able to pull in more funding to improve our services in the future in a way our residents want to see.”

Cllr Gary Mitchell (Plaid Cymru) vice-chairman of the Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee criticised the lateness of the report coming in front of the councillors and that it had to be “squeezed in” to a special “last minute” meeting last Friday (June 20).

He added that the proposal had been “unclear in its financials” and that made making informed decisions “harder.”

Budget pressures

Cllr Mitchell said: “There were only two options, and that limits us in making recommendations and we must understand there are significant budget pressures to both of them.”

“Option A does give a significantly enhanced service, this will definitely benefit our residents and those visiting our county and choosing to use public transport to do so.”

He said “ultimately” the committee supported Option A.

Finance portfolio holder, Cllr David Thomas (Labour) said that he was “confident” that the extra money could be found within council budgets to fund the proposal.

Former council leader and now portfolio holder for a prosperous Powys, Cllr James Gibson-Watt (Liberal Democrat) said: “The perception out there is we hardly ever see a bus in Powys, when you look at the list there is a really comprehensive network operating and this will enhance that immensely.”

He added that there was a need to better promote bus services in the county.

Cabinet then went to a vote and unanimously backed Option A.

The extraordinary council meeting needs to take place in the next week so that bus timetables are finalised ahead by July 4 and can come into force from September 1.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

