Proposals to increase short-term parking charges in two Welsh towns

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

There are proposals to increase short term car parking charges in Pontypridd and Aberdare for 11 months of the year.

A letter from Councillors Cathy Lisles to the leader of the council outlines proposed changes to parking fees in Aberdare and Pontypridd, specifically affecting short-term parking locations.

The main suggestions are to increase the fees for short-term parking and to extend the chargeable period to include Saturdays.

The letter says that the main intention behind these changes is to better manage short-term parking spaces, making it easier for shoppers to find convenient spots near the shops.

The proposal also aims to make long-term parking a more attractive and cost-effective option, encouraging visitors to spend more time and money in the town.

It is also suggested that generally raising the short-term parking fee above the cost of subsidised bus travel during certain times of the year could encourage more active travel, such as using public transport, especially for single travellers but the letter also says a car used by several people will still be cheaper than the bus.

The letter says that the proposals would have both advantages and disadvantages, which need to be explored through proper consultation with residents and local businesses.

The letter says that Cllr Lisles and Councillor Karl Johnson believe that these proposals have the potential to improve parking arrangements in two of RCT’s principal towns, make shopping in Aberdare and Pontypridd more convenient.

At the cabinet meeting on Monday, February 2, it was agreed to consult on these proposals as well as the car parking charges included in the council’s fees and charges proposals.

At the meeting, Cllr Lisles confirmed these would not apply in December when parking is free across Pontypridd and Aberdare town centres.

The proposals include a charge of £1 rather than the proposed 80p for up to an hour in short stay car parks from Monday to Saturday and to extend the charging hours on Saturdays to 8am-3pm from the current 8am-10am.

On Saturdays, the proposal for up to three hours is to charge £2.20 and for up to four hours to charge £2.90.

In long stay car parks, the proposal is to extend charging hours on Saturdays from the current 8am-10am to 8am-3pm but the charge for all day parking will remain at £1 because it will be charged at any point in the day up to 3pm because of the suggested extended hours of revenue collection.

On the annual and monthly car parking permits, they say that this will depend on how they’re affected by the final figures.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Lisles said residents and businesses have not been asked for some time about the actual structure of the car parking fees for Aberdare and Pontypridd only the overall cost and by how much it should be raised.

“This is the correct moment in the fees and charges budget setting cycle to test if this view should persist or an alteration would be preferable.

“This isn’t necessarily about generating extra income and it may be hard to calculate because we don’t have very much to go on. It may be more about behaviour change but this behaviour change is tied to this particular fee.

“Car parking fees can be used as a tool to influence behaviour. It can help manage demand, encourage space turnover, ensure good access to limited parking spaces and support local business vitality.

“Certainly everyone would wish to encourage people to visit town centres and make it as easy as possible to do so.”

She said if the long term car parks are made more financially attractive than the short stay, more people may be encouraged to use them, potentially stay for longer and shop more while those who just need to pop in and out will be able to find a short term space nearer the shops in somewhat congested car parks.

She said the proposals were made out of a genuine and heartfelt desire to improve things in Pontypridd and Aberdare and in order to do that it is necessary to consult and find out if others feel the same.