Proposals to turn former backpackers hostel into bedsits in Welsh tourist town

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

A proposal to use a former backpacker’s hostel in the centre of a tourist town as bedsits is recommended for approval.

The decision will have to be taken by a county council planning committee after local councillors objected to using the grade-II star listed building as a house of multiple occupation, or HMO, as they said it wouldn’t be “in keeping with the historical nature of the town” and they would prefer tourist accommodation.

A local resident also said they didn’t want to see Chepstow “overrun” with HMOs and urged no decision be made until an assessment of the percentage of buildings used as HMOs in a “thriving tourist town” had been carried out.

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department, which described the resident’s comment as neutral and neither for or against the application, has said it doesn’t have a specific policy on HMOs, or to prioritise tourism accommodation, and residential uses are “generally supported” in the town centre.

The application, submitted by Diego Spahiu, for Greenman Backpackers, in Beaufort Square in the Chepstow conservation area is going before the county council’s Tuesday, February 3 planning committee, due to the objection from Chepstow Town Council, with a recommendation for approval.

The building is listed due its medieval vaulted hall and Regency frontage, considered “the best of its kind in the town”, and its group value with other nearby buildings.

No alterations or building works to the exterior of the building are planned with only minor internal alterations so it can provide nine bedrooms for up to 15 people.

Planning officer David Wong says in his report for the committee: “The proposed HMO will provide shared accommodation that meets the growing local demand for flexible and affordable housing. It could accommodate a diverse range of occupants, including young professionals, key workers, and others who may not have access to traditional housing options.”

The property, also known as Raglan Lodge, was converted from the British Legion social club to a backpacker hotel in 2016 but according to the application it struggled since the 2020 Covid pandemic and a downturn in demand for hostel accommodation led to its closure two years ago.

Mr Wong said the application would bring a “vacant and deteriorating part of the building back into active and beneficial use” which “is not expected to have any unacceptable impact on the living conditions of neighbouring residents”.

Ground floor properties in town centres are protected for retail and leisure uses such as restaurants and bars but change of use can be granted if proposals can attract footfall or there is evidence the premises isn’t viable for commercial or retail use including they have been vacant for at least one year and “genuine” marketing attempts have been unsuccessful.

But Mr Wong said the hostel was already outside the recommended use classes so a “relaxation of the policy is considered justified and appropriate” and the new use would support the “vitality of the town centre” and be “compatible” with existing mixed uses.

The hostel, which provided some double beds and bunk beds, had room for 35 guest meaning the HMO will have a signficantly reduced capacity. It is also considered to be a in a sustainable location, with good public transport links close to a large public car park, while the site has three designated parking spaces and there will be covered storage for 15 bicycles.

Listed building consent will also have to be granted for the plans to be approved while a separate planning application has been made to reinstate a two-storey annex at the back of the property to its former use as a self-contained home.

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee meets at County Hall in Usk on Tuesday, February 3 at 2pm.