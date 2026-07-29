Proposed new cycle route around Roath Park included in Cardiff-wide plans

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for new walking and cycling routes across Cardiff are being considered, including a proposed route around Roath Park.

Cardiff Council is consulting on a wide range of proposed walking and cycling routes across the city’s 28 wards

One of the proposed cycle routes would be around Roath Park. It would stretch all along the left side of the park, go over the roundabout at the top and down the right side.

Cllr Bablin Molik, who represents the Cyncoed ward which contains the park, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “There have been a number of incidents around Roath Park Lake involving cyclists riding on pedestrian pathways and colliding with members of the public, including elderly residents.

“The idea of introducing dedicated cycle lanes around the lake has been discussed for many years. However, the surrounding road network is relatively narrow, and accommodating safe cycling infrastructure would be challenging without significant changes, such as introducing a one-way traffic system.”

She added that local residents have long campaigned for improved public transport links in the area and to the lack of convenient options for public transport, many people are reliant on their cars to get around the city.

The Liberal Democrat member said any proposal with the capacity to reallocate road space or remove parking spaces would need to keep parking provision in mind, especially in an area like Roath Park that draws large numbers of visitors.

Cllr Molik said: “If we are serious about promoting active and sustainable travel, the solution cannot focus on a single mode of transport. Investment is needed in reliable public transport, safe walking routes, and well-designed cycling infrastructure. Cycling works well for many people, but a truly sustainable transport network must be inclusive and meet the needs of all users.”

Another notable route included in the consultation is a walking and cycling route across Penhill Road and Cathedral Road..

In the past, the construction of a bus lane on the Pontcanna streets caused controversy among local residents due to parking and traffic issues as well as its three-fold increase in price, rising from an original £300,000 to £1m.

Whitchurch road

Another interesting route is a proposed walking and cycling route down Whitchurch Road, a popular street known for its many independent shops and restaurants.

Regarding the proposed route on Penhill Road, ward councillor Leonora Thomson told the LDRS: “This is a general consultation about potential walking and cycling routes all over Cardiff for the next 15 years.

“It’s great to actively encourage cycling.”

However, she added that “the devil is in the detail” if a walking/cycling route were established on Penhill Road as “it’s already a very crowded bit of road”.

According to the consultation website, once the routes on the active travel network map is finalised, they will be prioritised based on council priorities for the delivery of cycleways, potential to induce modal shift from private car to walking and cycling and proximity to residential areas.

This is in addition to access to transport interchanges, education, retail, leisure and tourist attractions, health, community centres, impact on deprivation and health as well as safety and collision data.

The routes on the map are currently being consulted on and are subject to change.

The website reads: “The Active Travel Network Map does not set out what the detailed plans are to develop these routes.”

The consultation ends on Monday August 3.

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