Proposed workers’ rights law has ‘more holes than Swiss cheese’ – union boss

A senior union leader has described parts of the UK Government’s new package on workers’ rights as having “more holes than Swiss cheese.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, broadly welcomed the Employment Rights Bill which includes measures such as banning exploitative zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire policies.

She also welcomed the scrapping of “draconian“ laws such as the controversial Minimum Service Levels legislation.

Pay bargaining

But she added: “The Bill still ties itself up in knots trying to avoid what was promised.

“Failure to end fire and rehire and zero hours contracts once and for all will leave more holes than Swiss cheese that hostile employers will use.

“The Bill also fails to give workers the sort of meaningful rights to access a union for pay bargaining that would put more money in their pockets and, in turn, would aid growth.

“Unite will continue to make the workers’ voice heard as we push for improvements to the legislation as the Bill goes through parliament.”

Other unions warmly welcomed the Bill, saying the measures will help boost productivity and job security.

The Bill will be published later on Thursday.

