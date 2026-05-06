Prosperity outside the capital will be a key issue for newly formed Welsh Government, experts say

A more even distribution of development is urgently needed to improve opportunities for people outside the Welsh capital, academics at Cardiff University say.

Professor Robert Huggins of the School of Geography and Planning leads the newly launched City Region Co-Lab – a research group involving experts from academia, industry and government.

The group is dedicated to co-producing knowledge for sustainable and inclusive development, with the aim of providing vital evidence to inform policymaking decisions that benefit communities both within and outside the boundaries of the city.

He said: “Cardiff is developing as a hub for creative and high-tech industries. We can see the transformation in the city skyline, and to a lesser extent the same can be said of Newport.

“But further afield, towards the South Wales Valleys, that regeneration is less obvious. The legacy of the coalfields and old industry can still be seen there.

“Towns in these areas have not seen the redevelopment they should have had, and many people are still highly reliant on Cardiff for employment opportunities.

“Initiatives such as the new Metro system are steps in the right direction in integrating development and encourage the establishment of new industries up the Valleys.

“After the election, however, the newly formed Welsh Government will have much work to do to improve the prospects for people living there.

“We hope our research will provide the much-needed evidence to inform ambitious planning and development decisions.”

The City Region Co-Lab has kicked off with a Spring Seminar Series, bringing together a high-profile assembly of academics, senior policymakers, and industry practitioners to address critical challenges facing modern city regions.

The three-part series explores themes ranging from post-industrial cultural regeneration to the future of regional governance.

Chief Executive of Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), Kellie Beirne, said: “CCR welcomes the development of the City Region Co-Lab. At CCR we are all too aware of the risks and consequences of asymmetric development and outcomes.

“Co-Lab is an opportunity to foster more active cooperation between our cities, rural spaces and Valleys towns. This will support our continued drive for the kinds of shared infrastructure needed for more equitable and inclusive opportunities.”

Andrew Carter, Chief Executive of the Centre for Cities said: “City regions are the hubs of the modern economy, shaping where jobs, investment and opportunity are created.

“Better evidence on how they work, and how their benefits can reach more people and places, is essential to effective policymaking.

“The Co-Lab’s focus on co-producing knowledge, insight and ideas with academic and industry partners is therefore a valuable contribution to the debate on sustainable and inclusive development. Its work should help inform policies that support positive change and improve opportunities for communities beyond the Welsh capital and across Wales too.

Professor Huggins concluded: “The City Region Co-Lab represents a shift in how we approach urban research. By bringing researchers and practitioners into the same room, we can drive real-world impact that resonates across the Cardiff Capital Region and beyond.”