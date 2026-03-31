Protected tree set to be felled amid fears it could collapse main road wall

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A large protected tree is to be felled as it’s feared it could cause a stone wall next to a main road to collapse.

The western red cedar, which is around 25 metres tall, is growing next to the wall, made or random rubble, and causing it to bulge and posing a risk to drivers on the A4043 at Snatchwood View, Abersychan near Pontypoool.

Laurel and ash trees will also have to be removed with some already growing directly out of the 2.5 metre high roadside retaining wall which is to be reduced by half.

Torfaen Borough Council has said removal of the trees, including the four which have tree protection orders, is necessary as the only way it can lower and stabilise the retaining wall.

Its planning department has given approval to fell the protected trees, with the work to be carried out by the council even though the land is in private ownership.

A report submitted as part of the application stated: “Given the importance of avoiding disruption to the road and the prospect of prolonged legal discussions with four separate property owners/solicitors approval has been given for the council to carry out the required works, and the associated removal of trees, without prejudice subject to agreement with the property owners.”

A report, by the planning department, which approved the work, said the western red cedar, which is native to North America, has “considerable amenity value” as “the tallest and most prominent tree located on this bank of vegetation” but that had to be balanced with public safety.

The report stated: “The trees have resulted in the fundamental structural failure of the wall adjoining the A4043, which is at risk of collapse, and would cause is a significant risk to public safety.”

It was also accepted the constrained site meant there is insufficient space to plant replacement trees which could also increase the risk of further damage to the wall and the need for future maintenance.

There was no objection from the council’s tree officer.