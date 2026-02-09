Protest organiser banned from Wrexham football club for ‘racist’ Facebook post

Martin Shipton

A woman involved in organising a protest against migrants has been banned from entering Wrexham football club’s ground for five years for posting an allegedly racist message on Facebook.

A club official has written to Samantha Carson stating: “Following a number of complaints regarding Facebook posts sent both to us and North Wales Police, we are writing to formally inform you that you are banned from entering the Racecourse Stadium and any other premises owned or operated by Wrexham AFC for a period of five years to February 4, 2031, effective immediately.

“The Facebook posts have been confirmed as meeting the threshold of a racist comment due to the words used. We operate a zero tolerance policy towards racism and discrimination of any kind. Your actions have not only violated the terms and conditions of entry, but have also damaged the reputation of the club and compromised the spirit of inclusivity we strive to maintain.

“We are aware that North Wales Police have also contacted you and issued you with a community resolution. The Football Policing Unit and Kick It Out have also been made aware of this comment and subsequent action. As a result of this ban, you are prohibited from attending The Rock Stadium and Darland High School Academy section. You are prohibited from attending any events, fixtures or entering the Racecourse Stadium. You are prohibited from purchasing away tickets from Wrexham AFC and booking onto official transport.

“Obtaining tickets from any other source and entering the stadium will count as a breach of the ban, and will result in an increased ban if caught in the stadium. Attempting to enter the premises during the ban period will be considered trespassing and may result in police involvement and prosecution. We reserve the right to extend this ban or take further action, including liaising with the police and football authorities, depending on the outcome of any criminal investigations by any of the authorities listed above.”

Bail

Ms Carson has appealed against the ban, stating: “For clarity, I am currently on unconditional bail in relation to a public order matter only. No charge has been brought and there has been no finding or determination that any offence was racially aggravated. There are no bail conditions relating to racism or discriminatory conduct. “The involvement of North Wales Police in respect of one post does not amount to a finding of racism, criminality or misconduct. It does not legitimise the imposition of a sanction of this severity.

“Your letter asserts that the post met the threshold of a racist comment, but provides no explanation as to how this threshold was assessed. Who made the determination or what definition or policy was applied? No wording, evidence or contextual analysis has been provided. For the avoidance of doubt, the visual content referenced in the post depicted individuals dressed in black and did not include any club colours, logos, supporters, staff or any identifiable association with Wrexham AFC or official merchandise.

“I find it wholly inappropriate that Wrexham AFC considers itself entitled to monitor my private life outside the stadium environment, and to impose a long term ban for alleged conduct occurring entirely off site. The alleged matter did not take place on club premises, did not involve club staff or supporters, did not relate to matchday operations and did not present any risk to safety or order. Extending the club’s authority into my personal life in this way represents a clear overreach.”