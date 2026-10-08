Protest planned over huge AI data centre at former factory site

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a huge AI data centre at a former factory known for one of Britain’s longest-running industrial disputes have prompted a petition with more than 22,000 signatures and an organised protest.

The proposed development at the Ferodo site at Griffiths Crossing, between Caernarfon and Felinheli, would cover around 41 hectares beside the Menai Strait.

Residents and politicians have raised concerns about its scale, environmental impact and demands on local resources. Developer Gwelyfenai Ltd says the project would create jobs and fund the regeneration of the derelict site.

A protest march will take place in Caernarfon on Saturday, October 10, beginning with speeches in the town square at 11am. After the 30-minute address, protesters will walk around the castle and down Palace Street before finishing at the council offices.

The Ferodo site was a major employer for decades, with up to 1,500 workers producing vehicle components, particularly brake pads and linings.

Built in 1962, it became known for the Friction Dynamics strike, which saw workers picketing the factory for almost 1,000 days between 2001 and 2003.

Gwelyfenai Ltd has submitted an outline application to Cyngor Gwynedd for a 300,440 sq m data centre campus on land at and adjoining the former factory. The plans include demolition of existing buildings and structures and regrading of the land.

A report states: “The vision for the development is to create a highly sustainable digital infrastructure facility that strengthens the Wales data and technology capabilities while responding sensitively to the site’s environmental, landscape, and setting.”

Objectors have raised concerns about construction, noise, pollution, wildlife and the marine environment, as well as potential water use, electricity costs and the number of permanent jobs.

The petition says the largest proposed building would be 100ft high and the development would cover an area equivalent to more than 50 football pitches.

It claims data centres elsewhere have resulted in surrounding areas “being hit with a sharp increase in electricity bills as the local demand sky-rockets”, and that large-scale construction has destroyed wildlife habitats.

The developers say evidence circulated about other data centres does not apply to Canolfan Ddata Menai. They argue the proposal could boost employment and the economy, and say its cooling system would recirculate water rather than continually drawing on supplies.

Opposition

Plaid Cymru’s Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts said: “The sheer scale of these proposals is staggering. We are not talking about a modest development, but a data centre complex covering an area equivalent to 57 football pitches on the shores of the Menai Strait.

“Such a dramatic change to this landscape demands the highest level of scrutiny and public engagement.

“The turnout at the last public meeting demonstrated the strength of feeling locally and with over 22,000 signatures now on the petition, it is clear that opposition to these plans is growing by the day. I have listened carefully to residents and I share their concerns.”

She questioned whether the employment benefits would justify the development.

“Supporters of the scheme point to the prospect of new jobs, but local people are entitled to ask some hard questions. The key question is whether questionable long-term employment benefits genuinely justify a project of this scale. When a proposal of this magnitude is put forward, the burden is on the developers to demonstrate a clear and lasting benefit to local communities.

“Many residents are unconvinced that the number of permanent jobs likely to be created comes anywhere near matching the scale of what is being proposed.

“The combination of public health concerns relating to site clearance and potential contamination, the significant water requirements of the facility, the loss of productive agricultural land, and the broader environmental and landscape impacts lead me to conclude that the risks far outweigh the claimed benefits.

“I do not believe that the development currently represents the right form of investment for our area. Our communities should not be asked to shoulder long-term environmental and infrastructure burdens in exchange for extremely uncertain economic returns.”

Conservative MS for Bangor Conwy Môn Janet Finch-Saunders said: “This development would include a data centre building, back-up generators, associated plant and equipment, and a substation. I am deeply concerned about the proposed AI data centre.

“It will have a significant impact on the local water supply, pollution levels, the amount of energy required to operate the centre, air quality, and potentially the surrounding wildlife and eco-systems.

“Many residents have contacted me to express their opposition, raising environmental concerns and highlighting the potential consequences for the surrounding area and local businesses, particularly given the scale of one of the buildings.”

Anglesey Sea Zoo, which is opposite the proposed site, said: “It borders several SSSIs and Areas of Natural Beauty, and is adjacent to a Special Area of Conservation, designated to ensure environmental protection.

“Protected wildlife in the immediate area includes otters, grey seals, lamprey, and several species of migratory fish and birds. Is nowhere sacred?

“The Menai Strait is unique globally and if this data centre goes ahead it will completely and permanently destroy this unique and irreplaceable global phenomenon.”

Plaid Cymru MS for Gwynedd Maldwyn Beca Brown added: “The strength of feeling locally about this proposal is clear. Residents have raised legitimate concerns about the scale of the development, its environmental impact, and the pressure it could place on local resources.

“Having considered the views put forward by the community, I share those concerns and oppose the proposal.”

Developer’s response

Gwelyfenai Ltd said it respected people’s right to raise concerns, protest and participate in the planning process.

“This is a substantial proposal, and questions about employment, wildlife, water, pollution, noise and landscape impact are entirely reasonable,” the company said.

“Our concern is that some claims now circulating relate to data centres elsewhere or to technologies and operating arrangements that are not proposed at Canolfan Ddata Menai.

“We would encourage people to consider the evidence submitted with this application so that the debate is based on the facts of this particular development.”

The company argued that locating the campus in north Wales would allow the region to retain more of the economic benefits from electricity generated locally.

“North Wales already generates large amounts of low-carbon electricity and hosts the substations, pylons and cables needed to transport that power to other parts of Great Britain.

“If the data centre is built elsewhere, that infrastructure does not disappear. The electricity would still need to be transported through North Wales, further upgrades will still be required, and local communities would still experience the associated disruption and impact.

“The difference is that the area where the data centre is built would receive the investment, skilled jobs, supply-chain work and wider economic benefits.

“Building Canolfan Ddata Menai in North Wales would allow the region to retain more of that economic value.

“Electricity generated in and around North Wales would help create investment, employment and long-term economic activity in North Wales, rather than simply passing through the region to create those benefits somewhere else.”

It said the campus would connect to the national transmission system through underground cables from Pentir substation.

“It would not draw its operational electricity from the local SP Energy Networks distribution system serving nearby homes and businesses, and the connection would not require new overhead pylons along the route.”

Jobs and regeneration

The company said an independent economic impact assessment estimated the development would support an average of approximately 915 jobs a year for Welsh residents during its six-year construction programme, alongside approximately 200 permanent operational jobs.

Discussions had begun with Coleg Menai and Bangor University about apprenticeships, training and courses aligned with the campus’s requirements.

“The development would also enable the privately funded regeneration of the former Ferodo factory. The site has remained derelict because of the substantial cost of demolition, asbestos removal, contamination remediation and new infrastructure,” it said.

“A development of this scale can meet those costs without relying on government or taxpayer funding. The assessment also estimates an annual contribution of approximately £2.1 million to the Welsh non-domestic rates system per year.”

The company said its environmental statement assessed terrestrial and marine ecology, water, air quality, noise, traffic, landscape and visual effects.

The proposal includes approximately 20 acres of ecological enhancement, together with habitat creation, landscaping and long-term management.

Water and pollution

Addressing concerns about water use, Gwelyfenai Ltd said: “The campus would not abstract cooling water from the Menai Strait. Its closed-loop cooling system would recirculate water rather than continually taking it from and discharging it back into the environment.

“The only proposed discharge to the Strait is uncontaminated surface water collected through the site’s drainage system. The site has never been connected to Dŵr Cymru’s public sewerage infrastructure, so any services required would need new arrangements agreed with the relevant authorities and service providers.”

It said the proposed generators would provide backup during interruptions to the grid supply and undergo controlled testing, rather than routinely powering the campus.

“The fuel-use figure quoted in some public commentary comes from conservative environmental-modelling assumptions and is not a forecast of normal annual diesel consumption.

“The Environmental Statement identifies no significant air-quality effects for human health or ecological receptors. Operational noise has been assessed at the nearest residential properties.

“With measures including site-specific noise limits, acoustically treated plant, reduced fan speeds at night and screening, the assessment concludes that the operational effect would be negligible.”

The company said building placement, design, landscaping and screening would be used to reduce the visual impact, with these matters examined through the planning process.

“We are not asking anyone to accept these assurances without scrutiny or to prejudge the application.

“We are asking that Canolfan Ddata Menai is considered on the evidence submitted for this development, rather than on generalised claims about other data centres or entirely different projects.

“Gwelyfenai Ltd will continue to engage openly with residents, community representatives and the relevant public bodies throughout the planning process.”